WhatsApp username rollout: All FAQs on scams, safety and privacy explained

WhatsApp has released detailed frequently asked questions (FAQs) on its ‘username’ feature, addressing concerns over impersonation, scams and unwanted contact as users begin reserving usernames.

The feature will allow users to create unique usernames for connecting on WhatsApp without sharing phone numbers. (AFP)

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The clarification comes after the Centre raised concerns over potential fraud and impersonation risks, advising Meta to hold off on rollout until consultations are completed to the government’s satisfaction.

The feature will allow users to create unique usernames for connecting on WhatsApp without sharing phone numbers.

Also Read: Govt flags fraud and impersonation risks in WhatsApp username feature, MeitY to call Meta for talks

FAQs on WhatsApp username feature

Q: Are usernames mandatory?

A: No. Usernames are optional.

Q: What if the username I want isn’t available?

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It may already be an existing Instagram or Facebook username, which is reserved for the account owner.

Well-known names—including public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts—are reserved for legitimate owners.

If a common name is taken, users can try another option or use a username generator.

Q: What if someone creates a username similar to mine to impersonate me or run a scam? How do you stop someone from pretending to be me?

A: Usernames are not available for messaging yet. When they are, and you get a message from someone new, we'll let you know the country of origin, and a warning for first-time outreach. Well-known public figures and their variations are reserved for verified owners. We're also keeping a close eye on blocks and reports to take action against scammers.

Q: Can random people message me if they guess my username?

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A: No. Usernames cannot be searched like phone numbers.

To further prevent unwanted contact, WhatsApp is introducing a username key, meaning both the username and key are required to initiate contact.

Existing safety tools like blocking, reporting, and unknown sender warnings will continue.

Q: What is a username key?

A: A security feature that adds an extra layer of protection. Even if someone knows your username, they will need the username key to message you. Users can reset this key anytime to stop new contacts.

Q: Do I have to link my Instagram or Facebook accounts?

A: No. Linking is optional unless a user wants the same username across Instagram and Facebook.

Linking helps confirm ownership, but users can unlink later or choose a WhatsApp-specific username.

Q: Can I change my username later?

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A: Yes, as long as the new username is available.

Concerns raised by Centre

The government said the feature may allow users to adopt usernames resembling those of bona fide agencies and other entities, potentially enabling impersonation and fraud,

Officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Delhi Police have raised concerns over anonymity and delayed response timelines in data requests made to the platform by law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

An official in the Department of Telecommunications said that the new WhatsApp feature could allow a perpetrator to create a fake profile to impersonate to make fraudulent calls.

“The larger issue is that it will become difficult for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to determine whether the perpetrator is in India or overseas. Tomorrow, someone could create a WhatsApp account using a +1 (US) number, use the NIA chief’s photograph, adopt a similar username and make fraudulent calls. Earlier, if the number began with +91, we could at least initiate action. If the number isn’t available, there is virtually no way to resolve it,” the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) official said on the condition of anonymity.