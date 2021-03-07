Home / India News / When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons
india news

When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons

In 2014, Trinamool sent him to the Rajya Sabha but the Saradha scam apparently tarnished his image as he was the brand ambassador of the group that ran a ponzi scam in Bengal.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Mithun Chakraborty dancing at a Trinamool campaign in 2014.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty is present at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata to attend the mega rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, there has been no confirmation till now from the BJP side whether he will also be joining the party ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

If Chakraborty joins the BJP, it will be an extension of his long tryst with politics which apparently started with his links with the Naxalite movement in West Bengal.

After building a successful Bollywood career, his association with Bengal politics got renewed after Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power in 2011. In 2014, the party sent him to the Rajya Sabha but the Saradha scam apparently tarnished his image as he was the brand ambassador of the group that ran a ponzi scam in Bengal. Many other TMC leaders were associated with the group.

PM Modi's Brigade rally: BJP clarifies about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly

During the investigation into the scam, Chakraborty was interrogated and returned 1.19 crore to the Enforcement Directorate after tax deduction from 2 crore that he had got from the group for being their brand ambassador. This happened in 2015. In 2016, Chakraborty resigned from the Rajya Sabha citing health reasons. His attendance was also poor as he had attended Parliament for three days during his stint.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

From farms to mills, a long wait for UP farmers just to get sugarcane weighed

News updates from HT: Amit Shah campaigns door-to-door in Kanyakumari

Covid-19: India's weekly tally rises over 114,000, daily fatalities average 100

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchyat in Meerut today

Following this, he distanced himself from both politics and the public eye and was believed to have undergone treatment abroad for his chronic back problem.

In 2019, Mithun Chakraborty was seen in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files. He will also be seen in the same director's upcoming movie The Kashmir Files, which was supposed to be released in 2020, but got delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His re-emergence in the political space and speculations over it began with his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, though the actor said it was a breakfast meeting and there was no politics in it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mithun chakraborty west bengal assembly elections 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP