India News / 'When politicians meet, things get discussed': Mamata ahead of her meeting with Stalin in Chennai

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 04:23 PM IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin a “political friend”.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hinted that she may discuss political issues and strategies with her Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin later during their meeting scheduled later in the evening. She, however, termed the meeting a “courtesy call” as she spoke with reporters outside Kolkata airport. Banerjee is en route to the southern city on invitation of Bengal governor La Ganesan to attend his elder brother's birthday on November 3.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo called Stalin her “political friend”. “Whenever two political persons meet there are related things that get discussed,” she added.

"I trust all the regional parties...they are going to play an important role in the 2024 elections,” Banerjee said.

Besides Stalin, the Bengal CM may meet other top politicians from Tamil Nadu, who are expected to be present at Ganesan's birthday function.

Banerjee reportedly may discuss strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with Stalin. In multiple occasions in the past, the Bengal CM has talked about the opposition parties coming together as one to defeat the ruling BJP at the Centre. She has met and held discussions with many prominent opposition leaders, including AAP boss and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, among others.

At a mega rally of her party in September, she alleged about collaborating with opposition parties and regional leaders to dethrone the saffron camp. Using her slogan phrase “Khela hobe (game on)” that she had used during 2021 Bengal assembly elections, Banerjee had said, “All of us will be on one side and the BJP on the other.”

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

