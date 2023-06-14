When Stalin spoke about Senthil Balaji's 'corruption', Annamalai posts video

As Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's arrest became the latest rallying point of the opposition parties against BJP's 'misuse' of agencies, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai posted an old video of Stalin himself speaking about Senthil's corruption; Senthil was the transport minister in the AIADMK government at that time. Posting the video, Annamalai questioned whether Stalin will refute what he said about Senthil Balaji a few years ago. "A gentle reminder to Thiru @mkstalin on what he spoke a few years back about the CashForJobScam tainted Thiru Senthil Balaji. Are you going to refute this, Thiru @mkstalin? Why are you playing victim card today?" Annamalai tweeted. Read | Stalin's 2024 warning to BJP as Tamil Nadu CM meets Senthil Balaji at hospital

Annamalai reminded MK Stalin what he said about Senthil Balaji when Balaji was in AIADMK.

Not many months ago, Senthil and Annamalai engaged in a Twitter war after Senthil questioned Annamalai's limited edition Rafale watch worth ₹5 lakh.

"There is a minister from this Karur district: Senthil Balaji. The cabinet got reshuffled for 15 times, but Senthil Balaji remained in the cabinet; he has so much influence. He was a junior minister but he did not lose ministry while senior minsters were reshuffled. Even when Jayalalithaa was in jail, his name was considered for the CM post. Senthil Balaji and his brother are controlling the district by looting," Stalin said as seen in the old video.

“When Senthil Balaji was not in DMK, this issue (of jobs scam) was raised by (CM) MK Stalin himself. At that time, they were at the foremost to raise this cash-for-job scam,” BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

“Netaji used to say ‘tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe Azadi doonga’. These parties say ‘tum mujhe cash do main tumhe job doonga’. The U turn of Stalin ji on corruption & cash-4-job scam isn’t surprising for those who have mastered art of 2G,3G corruption!” Poonawalla tweeted.

Congress, AAP, Trinamool condemn Senthil Balaji's arrest

Ahead the opposition's mega meet in Patna on June 23 which will be attended by Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, the arrest of Senthil Balaji in a way that he had to be taken to the hospital in a midnight drama brought the opposition leaders together. NCP working president Supriya Sule said she was not at all surprised as the record showed that maximum arrests in the past few months were of the opposition leaders, Supriya said.

Senthil Balaji's late-night arrest, health condition

Senthil Balaji complained of uneasiness during the ED raids at his premises last night. He was brought to the Government Medical Collage, Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai. Minister PK Sekar Babu said Senthil fell unconscious and there was a swelling near his ear. The hospital released a bulletin and said Senthil Balaji underwent a coronary angiogram and was advised bypass surgery at the earliest.

