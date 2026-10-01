Amid flydubai crash scare, a look at 4 other times things went wrong inside a cockpit

flydubai's Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers on Wednesday when a fight between the two pilots escalated into a life-threatening emergency. The aircraft plunged about 16,000 feet, dropping from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet in roughly a minute. As an investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events that led to the incident, the episode has highlighted how developments inside a cockpit can sometimes prove as dangerous as problems outside the aircraft.

A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft prepares for landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on September 30, 2026. (AFP)

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As the flydubai incident gains focus, here are four unusual incidents inside flight cockpits that led to safety lapses in recent years. Track flydubai incident LIVE.

2023: SpiceJet pilots' Holi celebration inside cockpit

In 2023, a photograph went viral showing a glass of coffee and a gujiya (an Indian sweet) placed on the flight deck console. The incident triggered sharp reactions online, following which SpiceJet took the two pilots off duty.

Deep Dive What led to the flydubai Flight FZ1073 incident involving the pilots? The incident involved an altercation between the co-pilot and the captain, during which the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain and attempted to crash the aircraft, leading to a dangerous descent. What measures did the crew take during the emergency on flydubai Flight FZ1073? Passengers and crew intervened by entering the cockpit to overpower the co-pilot, enabling two other pilots on board the flight to regain control and safely land the aircraft. How do cockpit doors work to prevent unauthorized access during flights? Cockpit doors are designed to remain locked during flight, only allowing pilots to unlock them from the inside. They also incorporate security measures to prevent forced entry and protect against potential attacks.

Aviation experts also criticised the incident, saying a sudden movement of the aircraft could cause the liquid to spill over critical electronic systems, potentially affecting flight operations.

The airline's spokesperson later issued a clarification, saying, “SpiceJet has a strict policy for consumption of food inside the cockpit, which is adhered to by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation."

2018: Jet Airways pilots' mid-air fight

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{{^usCountry}} In another incident, two Jet Airways pilots were grounded after an alleged altercation broke out aboard a London-Mumbai flight in January 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another incident, two Jet Airways pilots were grounded after an alleged altercation broke out aboard a London-Mumbai flight in January 2018. {{/usCountry}}

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According to an HT report, the argument allegedly became violent, following which the female pilot left the cockpit crying. Following this, the male pilot also left the cockpit, leaving the operations to the cabin crew, which violates flight safety norms.

The incident took place while the aircraft was flying over Iran-Pakistan airspace and was about 2.45 hours from Mumbai, according to an airline source cited by PTI.

2013: Air India pilot locked out of cockpit

In 2013, an Air India flight was diverted after its commander was unable to re-enter the cockpit following a toilet break because the door had jammed.

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According to a BBC report at the time, Flight AI 403 was travelling from Delhi to Bangalore when the incident occurred. The co-pilot reportedly tried to open the door from inside but was unsuccessful.

"The commander of the flight had left the cockpit for a short while to visit the toilet, and on returning to the cockpit found the door locked. The door had jammed, and all efforts to open the door, even from inside by the co-pilot, failed," Air India said in a statement at the time.

The co-pilot subsequently sought permission from ground control and diverted the aircraft to Bhopal.

2013: Air India pilots nap, leave cockpit unattended

Another Air India incident reported in April 2013 involved allegations that two pilots left the cockpit of a Bangkok-Delhi flight while the aircraft was on autopilot.

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The Telegraph reported at the time that the pilots had allegedly moved to the business class section for a nap while two air hostesses remained in the cockpit. The flight was carrying 166 passengers.

Air India denied that the pilots had left the cockpit. However, it said the flight attendants “were in the cockpit for a prolonged period” and acknowledged that “due to distraction, the co-pilot had touched the autopilot disconnect button momentarily.”

The airline suspended all four crew members with immediate effect.