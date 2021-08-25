Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Uddhav apparently said he felt like 'hitting Yogi Adityanath with chappal'
When Uddhav apparently said he felt like 'hitting Yogi Adityanath with chappal'

Uddhav Thackeray in 2018 reportedly said he felt like 'hitting Yogi Adityanath with a chappals'.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 04:36 PM IST
In the ongoing Thackeray-Rane controversy, an old report of an angry Uddhav Thackeray has surfaced on social media.

As Union minister Narayan Rane's arrest over his 'would have given Thackeray a tight slap' comment has created a controversy, the internet has dug out a 'blast for the past' moment for Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. In 2018, when Thackeray was not the chief minister, he outraged in a similar fashion like Rane did when Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had apparently garlanded Shivaji wearing chappals.

"He garlanded (photo of) Shivaji Maharaj while wearing chappals. I felt like taking the same chappals and hitting his face with it. He is no yogi, he is a bhogi. Had he been a yogi, he would have given up everything and gone and sat in a cave. But he has gone and sat in the CM's chair," Uddhav had reportedly said at that time.

Digging old news articles, videos, Twiteratis, BJP leaders demanded Uddhav Thackeray's arrest for the same reason as Narayan Rane.

Narayan Rane's arrest: Son Nitesh posts 'karara jawab milega' video

Rane was arrested on Tuesday a day after he criticised Uddhav for not knowing the years of independence. “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," he said.

The Union minister got bail on Tuesday at midnight and the magistrate said the arrest was justified but the custodial interrogation was not.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nashik Police issued a notice to Narayan Rane based on the FIR against him under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 505(2), (public mischief) and 153(B) (1) (c) (remarks likely to cause disharmony, or feeling of enmity or hatred or ill-will). "It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation," the notice stated. The minister acknowledged the notice and said he would cooperate with the investigation and would not repeat such an offence in future.

