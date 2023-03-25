When will trains between Kashmir & rest of India begin? Railways minister reveals

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByKanishka Singharia
Mar 25, 2023 06:59 PM IST

Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that Udhampur-Banihal track connecting Jammu with Srinagar will be completed by December this year, or early next year.

The Kashmir Valley will finally be connected to the rest of the country through train services by next year, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding that specially designed ‘Vande Bharat' train is also being developed for the Udhampur-Banihal track.

Addressing a press conference at the Srinagar railway station in Nowgam area, Vaishnaw stated that Udhampur-Banihal track connecting Jammu with Srinagar will be completed by December this year, or early next year.

Vaishnaw is in the Valley to evaluate progress on the Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link Project, which includes world’s highest railway bridge on the river Chenab. Describing the Chenab railway bridge as an engineering marvel, the minister said: “It is higher than the Eiffel Tower…All the tests have been done and all have been successful. High velocity winds, extreme temperature, earthquake prone area, hydrological impact -- everything has been studied in detail. Now, the bridge is ready for operation, ready for commissioning".

He also visited the first railway station of India in Kashmir and purchased local products from a shop at the station. "Inspected the 'first station of India' at Baramula. Purchased local products at the "One Station, One Product' (OSOP) stall, he tweeted along with the video.

The OSOP was mentioned in the union budget 2022-2023 and is aimed to promote and sell local products across railway stations in India. Under ‘OSOP’ the Indian Railways will provide infrastructure and other assistance for the sale of products at the suburban railway stations or outstation train terminus to encourage local artisans to promote indigenous products and crafts.

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

