When will trains between Kashmir & rest of India begin? Railways minister reveals

The Kashmir Valley will finally be connected to the rest of the country through train services by next year, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, adding that specially designed ‘Vande Bharat' train is also being developed for the Udhampur-Banihal track.

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference at the Srinagar railway station in Nowgam area, Vaishnaw stated that Udhampur-Banihal track connecting Jammu with Srinagar will be completed by December this year, or early next year.

Vaishnaw is in the Valley to evaluate progress on the Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link Project, which includes world’s highest railway bridge on the river Chenab. Describing the Chenab railway bridge as an engineering marvel, the minister said: “It is higher than the Eiffel Tower…All the tests have been done and all have been successful. High velocity winds, extreme temperature, earthquake prone area, hydrological impact -- everything has been studied in detail. Now, the bridge is ready for operation, ready for commissioning".

Pics | Railway Minister shares stunning pics of railway line, asks people to name them

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also visited the first railway station of India in Kashmir and purchased local products from a shop at the station. "Inspected the 'first station of India' at Baramula. Purchased local products at the "One Station, One Product' (OSOP) stall, he tweeted along with the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The OSOP was mentioned in the union budget 2022-2023 and is aimed to promote and sell local products across railway stations in India. Under ‘OSOP’ the Indian Railways will provide infrastructure and other assistance for the sale of products at the suburban railway stations or outstation train terminus to encourage local artisans to promote indigenous products and crafts.

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON