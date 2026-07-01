Where is monsoon and when is it coming to Delhi? IMD shares status | Check forecast

The southwest monsoon has advanced further across several parts of northern and western India and is now edging closer to Delhi, with conditions remaining favourable for its further advance into Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi over the next two days.

On July 1, the national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain (IMD and HT Photo)

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The monsoon has advanced into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the whole of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as some parts of Haryana and Punjab.

Also read | Delhi continues to swelter in heat as humidity pushes city's 'real feel’ temp past 53°C

Monsoon nears Delhi?

The department said weather conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan during the next two days.

Delhi likely to see rain throughout the week

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{{^usCountry}} For Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a wet spell over the next seven days, with generally cloudy skies, moderate rainfall and thunderstorms expected across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a wet spell over the next seven days, with generally cloudy skies, moderate rainfall and thunderstorms expected across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Delhi weather alert: Rain with thunderstorms, lightning likely today

On July 1, the national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain, with the minimum temperature expected to settle around 29 degrees celsius and the maximum at 37 degrees celsius.

From July 2, temperatures are expected to dip slightly, with the minimum likely to be around 23 degrees celsius and the maximum around 33 degrees celsius, while the city is expected to continue receiving moderate rainfall under generally cloudy skies.

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Also read | When will monsoon reach Delhi, north India? IMD says wait may be over in 5-6 days

Between July 3 and July 7, Delhi is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rain every day. During this period, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 23 degrees celsius and 24 degrees celsius, while the maximum is likely to hover between 33 degrees celsius and 35 degrees celsius. The IMD has not issued any weather warning for the city during the forecast period.

Expert explains Delhi weather

"Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi around June 27-28. This year, however, it is likely to be delayed by about a week," Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet, said.

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Explaining the prevailing weather, Palawat said dry and moist air masses have been interacting over Delhi, leading to cloud formation but insufficient moisture for widespread rain.

Since the clouds typically develop only in the late afternoon, after the day's peak temperature has already been recorded, both the actual and "feels-like" temperatures have remained unusually high.