'Where my mother's photo...': Sandeep Dikshit angry with Congress leader ahead of MCD election

Fresh trouble brewed in the Congress a day before the municipal election of Delhi as Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit hit out at his party's Devendra Yadav. Recalling how Devendra Yadav humiliated his mother Delhi's former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep Dikshit said it was 'utterly reprehensible' that he chose to sit in front of Sheila Dikshit's photo at the event where the party released its manifesto on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MCD election 2022: Full list of Congress, BJP, AAP candidates & wards

The BJP described the bickering as another episode of Congress versus Congress amid the ongoing tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Rahul Gandhi should have united the party first, before embarking on his Bharat Jodo Yatra. MCD polls: In a first, ballot paper voting begins for civic elections

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Thanks to Sardar Patel. Bharat is already one," Shehzad Poonawalla said.

"I find it utterly reprehensible that this fellow Devendra Yadav sits on stage where my mother's photo has been displayed - the way and manner in which he manipulated against her and did his best to humiliate her was despicable," Sandeep Dikshit tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP described the bickering as another episode of Congress versus Congress amid the ongoing tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Rahul Gandhi should have united the party first, before embarking on his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Thanks to Sardar Patel. Bharat is already one," Shehzad Poonawalla said.

"I find it utterly reprehensible that this fellow Devendra Yadav sits on stage where my mother's photo has been displayed - the way and manner in which he manipulated against her and did his best to humiliate her was despicable," Sandeep Dikshit tweeted.

|#+|

"Congress todo and Congress chhodo are at their peak. Rahul Gandhi should first ensure that Congress is united. This shows the lack of a leader, leadership and principles in the party," Poonawalla commented calling the party 'tukde tukde Congress'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Sheila Dikshit became the party's chief in Delhi in 2019 after Ajay Maken stepped down, Devender Yadav was one of the working presidents of the Delhi unit. The other working presidents were Haroon Yusuf and Rajesh Lilothia. There was a rift between Sheila Dikshit and the three working presidents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON