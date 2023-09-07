Where will Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak stay in Delhi during G20 summit? Details

New Delhi is gearing up to host the highly anticipated G20 Summit this weekend. The Union government is diligently preparing for stringent security measures, given the presence of world leaders. The 18th G20 Leaders' Summit being hosted by India will see participation from over 30 heads of state, top European Union officials, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations. At the Taj Palace New Delhi hotel, guests will be welcomed with a traditional tika and aarti. (X (formerly Twitter))

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu holds the distinction of being the first head of state to arrive in the national capital. According to media reports, a total of 23 hotels in Delhi, including ITC Maurya, Taj Mansingh, Taj Palace, Hotel Oberoi, Hotel Lalit, The Lodhi, Le Meridien, Hyatt Regency, Shangri-La, Leela Palace, Hotel Ashoka, Eros Hotel, The Surya, Radisson Blu Plaza, JW Marriott, Sheraton, The Leela Ambience Convention, Hotel Pullman, Rosette Hotel, and The Imperial, have been designated to accommodate the delegates.

Curious to know where US President Joe Biden and other world leaders will be staying? We have compiled a list for you based on media reports. Check it out!

Here's a list of hotels where world leaders will stay during G20 Summit

-US President Joe Biden will reportedly stay at the ITC Maurya Sheraton in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, where his service team and secret commandos will be present on every floor of the hotel. So far, around 400 rooms have been booked in the hotel, and a special elevator has been installed to take Biden to his room on the 14th floor.

-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be accommodated at the Shangri-La Hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place, along with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. The delegations from the UK and Germany are also expected to stay in the same hotel.

-French President Emmanuel Macron and his accompanying officials will stay at Claridges in Motilal Nehru Marg Area, while the Australian Prime Minister will be staying at the Imperial Hotel in Connaught Place.

-South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will stay at the Oberoi Hotel in Gurugram, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will stay at the Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who will attend the conclave instead of Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be accommodated in Delhi's Oberoi Hotel. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay at The Lalit Hotel, where the Japanese delegation is also likely to stay.

-The Taj Palace in Delhi's Chanakyapuri was initially booked for Chinese President Xi Jinping, but it has now been allocated to China's State Council Premier, Li Qiang, who will attend the G20 Summit.

-The Saudi Arabian delegation, led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, will stay at the Leela Hotel.

