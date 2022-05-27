Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
#WhereWillTheDogGo trends after IAS couple transferred over Delhi stadium row

Netizens have flooded social media with #WhereWillTheDogGo after IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga were transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively after it was alleged that they used to walk their dog at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium.
The viral photo of the IAS couple and their dog. (Courtesy: Indian Express)
Published on May 27, 2022 03:54 PM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Centre on Thursday transferred IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively, following media reports that athletes at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium were being forced to finish their training early so Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility. In the transfer order, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the couple (both 1994 batch officers of the AGMUT cadre) were to be shifted 'with immediate effect'.

Khirwar, notably, was posted as principal secretary (Revenue) in Delhi and was also the secretary of the Environment Department of Delhi.

Meanwhile, netizens have been gripped about the fate of the dog - where will s/he go? Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh... or will it be shared custody?

On Twitter, #WhereWillTheDogGo was trending as was #IASCouple.Also read: Vir Das jokes about Delhi's IAS officer couple: 'Saw a dog run 100m in Ladakh, not sure where he has been training'"The IAS couple who used to walk dogs at the stadium after chasing athletes out, have been transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively. I wonder where the dog will go," said a Twitter user.

"My option he go Arunachal. Actually Ladakh is very cold place. Arunachal best choice...," a netizen opined while using #WhereWillTheDogGo.

