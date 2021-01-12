Who are the members of the committee set up by Supreme Court to resolve farm laws impasse?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that it will pass an order to this effect.

The names to be included in this committee are: Harsimran Mann of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, agriculture economist Ashok Gulati and Anil Ghanwat of the Shetkari Sanghatana, a Maharashtra-based farm union.

Out of these members, Gulati is the former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), the advisory body of the Government of India on food supplies and pricing policies. The agricultural economist was honoured with the Padma Shri by the President of India in 2015.

Gulati's research centres around issues related to agriculture and food security, agri-trade and agri-value

chains, crop insurance, subsidies, sustainability and poverty alleviation.

Dr Joshi is a leading name in the field of agriculture research. He has served as the director of the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, Hyderabad, and the director of the National Centre for Agricultural Economics and Policy Research, New Delhi. Dr Joshi was previously the South Asia Coordinator at the International Food Policy Research Institute and senior economist at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics in Patancheru.

Anil Ghanwat is the president of the Shetkari Sanghatana which has been backing the government in the entire agitation by farmers. Mann, meanwhile, if a leader of the farmer union Bhartiya Kisan Union.

The committee will look into the farmers' grievances against the three new laws.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the top court sought cooperation of the protesting farmers and made it clear that no power can prevent it from setting up a committee to resolve the impasse over the controversial farm laws.