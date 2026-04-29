...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma, UP cadre IPS officer posted as poll observer in Bengal

Sharma first came into the spotlight in 2019 as the Rampur police superintendent when he oversaw action against SP leader Azam Khan

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:30 pm IST
By Rohit Kumar Singh
Advertisement

On Monday, a video purportedly showing Uttar Pradesh (UP) cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ajay Pal Sharma, posted as a poll observer in West Bengal, allegedly threatening Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan and his family, went viral on social media.

Ajay Pal Sharma’s stints in Noida and other National Capital Region districts earned him an “encounter specialist” image.

Khan reacted to the threat by alluding to the Telugu action film ‘Pushpa’ and the Bollywood movie ‘Singham’ and said he would not allow “BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-appointed” police officers to threaten voters.

BJP’s Amit Malviya shared the video on X, praising Sharma for wasting no time in setting the tone and reading the riot act. TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra asked Sharma to be a little careful, even as a plea seeking action against him was filed in the Supreme Court, accusing the IPS officer of being “highly partisan and acting contrary to the role prescribed to him”.

On Tuesday, a lawyer verbally pleaded for an order restraining Sharma and said he violated the Model Code of Conduct by threatening Khan and his family. The Calcutta high court refused to take action against any officer on poll duty until the Bengal elections conclude on Wednesday. It asked a lawyer to approach the Election Commission of India if there was any grievance when he alleged that Sharma was intimidating voters.

Unverified videos purportedly showing him dancing with bar dancers, which overshadowed his tenure as Prayagraj’s additional police commissioner, resurfaced after his alleged threat to TMC leader Khan. TMC’s Mahua Moitra posted the videos on X, saying good “to see you enjoying yourself”. Akhilesh Yadav cited Sharma’s past and questioned why he was sent to a non-BJP-ruled state during the polls.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rohit Kumar Singh

Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues

uttar pradesh bjp ips officer
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / Who is Ajay Pal Sharma, UP cadre IPS officer posted as poll observer in Bengal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.