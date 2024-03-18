Who is Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, considered 'close' to CM Mamata Banerjee?

The Election Commission led by Rajiv Kumar, ordered the removal of West Bengal director general of police Rajeev Kumar on Monday. The poll panel has asked the chief secretary of the state to provide a list of three eligible officers for Kumar's replacement by 5 pm today. Mamata Banerjee interacting with West Bengal DG Rajeev Kumar during an award ceremony (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Apart from Kumar, the poll panel also ordered the removal of home secretaries of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, as well as the removal of Brihanmumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with additional commissioners and deputy commissioners. Additionally, secretaries of the general administrative departments in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh are also among those who have been removed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This comes days after the Election Commission announced Lok Sabha election dates and is considered a part of the commission's efforts to maintain a level playing field and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

Who is West Bengal DGP, Rajeev Kumar?