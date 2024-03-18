Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: At INDIA rally, Sharad Pawar gives call to ‘oust’ BJP from power
Lok Sabha Election 2024 date: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the eagerly anticipated timetable for the18th Lok Sabha elections. With a duration of 44 days, it ranks as the second lengthiest, following the inaugural Parliamentary elections in 1951-52. The complete electoral procedure spans 82 days, encompassing the period from the announcement on Saturday to the declaration of the result....Read More
Lok Sabha Election 2024 full schedule here -
• Phase 1- April 19, 2024
• Phase 2- 26 April 2024
• Phase 3-7 May 2024
• Phase 4 - 13 May 2024
• Phase 5 - 20 May 2024
• Phase 6 - 25 May 2024
• Phase 7 - 1 June 2024
• Counting on June 4
Additionally, the electoral authority provided a series of directives to District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure fair competition in the upcoming elections.
Schedule for state Assembly elections
Simultaneous elections for the legislative assemblies of four states - Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim - will coincide with the general elections.
Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim - Phase 1 (60 seats)
Andhra Pradesh - Phase 4 (175 seats)
Odisha - In four phases, Phase 4, 5, 6,7 (147 seats)
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Cong's Bhupesh Baghel calls electoral bond scheme ‘biggest scam of year’
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel launched a scathing attack on the BJP regarding the Centre's now-abandoned Electoral Bond Scheme. This came a day after the Election Commission (EC) announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections. Baghel labelled it as the “biggest scam of the year”.
Defending the scheme, Union minister of state for health and family welfare, SP Singh Baghel, said the Opposition was hurling unfounded allegations at the BJP over the electoral bond scheme.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's campaign scheduled in Karnataka's Shivamogga today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold an election rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Monday, marking his first rally in the southern state since the Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.
Karnataka holds 28 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In the 2019 national polls, the BJP and an independent candidate secured victory in 26 constituencies, while the Congress-JD(S) alliance clinched the remaining two seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: On INDIA rally at Shivaji Park, Eknath Shinde says ‘black day for Shiv Sena, at same place…’
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde expressed dissatisfaction with the chosen venue for the event, as it coincided with the gathering of the Opposition bloc partners, known as INDIA, at Mumbai's Shivaji Park to conclude Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
The Shiv Sena leader said that it was the very place his party's founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, used to address the public.
Accusing the Congress of being anti-Hindu, Shinde said, "How can we say that we are proud Hindus when some people even fear saying the words Hindu Hriday Samrat these days?"
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: TMC Malda North in West Bengal candidate dares central forces, Election Commission
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Prasun Banerjee, a former police officer turned politician representing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Malda North Lok Sabha constituency, sparked controversy in his campaign speech in West Bengal's Malda.
• He pledged to stand by the people if they faced intimidation from paramilitary forces.
• Encouraging voters to show respect to all, Banerjee confidently asserted his readiness to handle any disruptions himself.
• Furthermore, Banerjee talked about the importance of treating the central armed forces stationed at the polling booths with respect, as long as they uphold the voters' democratic rights.
(ANI)
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: At INDIA rally, Sharad Pawar gives call to ‘oust’ BJP from power
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Opposition bloc, known as INDIA, launched its election campaign from Mumbai's historic Shivaji Park on Sunday, with its leaders criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre.
National Congress Party (NCP) (SP) chief Sharad Pawar delivered a speech at the concluding event of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, urging the Opposition to pledge to “vow to oust BJP from power”.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 date LIVE: West Bengal guv launches ‘Log Sabha’ portal to connect with voters
Lok Sabha Election 2024 date LIVE: One day after the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose introduced ‘Log Sabha’, a specialized platform for engaging with the public during the Lower House polling in the state.
The portal includes an email address, logsabha.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com, enabling citizens to contact the Governor and address any polling-related concerns.