Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: At INDIA rally, Sharad Pawar gives call to ‘oust’ BJP from power

Lok Sabha election 2024 date: General elections this year will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1, with counting on June 4.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Leaders of the opposition alliance, from left to right, Farooq Abdullah of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Uddhav Thackeray of Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. K. Stalin of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of Indian National Congress, and Sharad Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) raise their arms in a show of unity at the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 date: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the eagerly anticipated timetable for the18th Lok Sabha elections. With a duration of 44 days, it ranks as the second lengthiest, following the inaugural Parliamentary elections in 1951-52. The complete electoral procedure spans 82 days, encompassing the period from the announcement on Saturday to the declaration of the result....Read More

Lok Sabha Election 2024 full schedule here - • Phase 1- April 19, 2024 • Phase 2- 26 April 2024 • Phase 3-7 May 2024 • Phase 4 - 13 May 2024 • Phase 5 - 20 May 2024 • Phase 6 - 25 May 2024 • Phase 7 - 1 June 2024 • Counting on June 4 Additionally, the electoral authority provided a series of directives to District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure fair competition in the upcoming elections. Schedule for state Assembly elections Simultaneous elections for the legislative assemblies of four states - Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim - will coincide with the general elections. Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim - Phase 1 (60 seats) Andhra Pradesh - Phase 4 (175 seats) Odisha - In four phases, Phase 4, 5, 6,7 (147 seats)