Election Commission orders removal of Bengal DGP, home secretaries of 6 states

The Election Commission of India on Monday -- days after announcing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections schedule -- ordered the removal of top officials of several states, including the West Bengal director general of police and home secretaries of six states, news agency PTI reported. New Delhi: Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar (L) and SS Sandhu during a press conference to announce the schedule for General Elections 2024, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI)

What has the Election Commission ordered?

• The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the removal of Rajeev Kumar, director general of police in West Bengal.

• Home secretaries in six states, namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have also been directed to be removed.

• Additionally, secretaries of the general administrative departments in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh are among those removed.

• The ECI, under CEC Rajiv Kumar, also ordered the removal of Brihanmumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with additional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

Why does ECI take action on top officials?

The commission had instructed all state governments to transfer officers involved in election-related duties if they have served for three years or are stationed in their home districts, the report said.

Maharashtra had failed to comply with the directives concerning several municipal commissioners, as well as some additional and deputy municipal commissioners, the report said.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the state chief secretary, the commission instructed the transfer of BMC officials, along with the additional and deputy commissioners, with a deadline to report by 6 pm on Monday.

Additionally, the chief secretary was directed to transfer all similarly positioned municipal commissioners and additional or deputy municipal commissioners across other corporations in Maharashtra.

‘Give names for new DGP by 5pm’: ECI

The Election Commission has asked for the names of three officers by 5pm to select a new DGP of West Bengal.

The West Bengal government in December appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajeev Kumar, who is considered to be close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, as state DGP.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.