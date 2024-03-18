 Election Commission orders removal of Bengal DGP, home secretaries of 6 states | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Election Commission orders removal of Bengal DGP, home secretaries of 6 states

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 03:21 PM IST

The Election Commission orders the removal of Bengal DGP, home secretaries of 6 states

The Election Commission of India on Monday -- days after announcing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections schedule -- ordered the removal of top officials of several states, including the West Bengal director general of police and home secretaries of six states, news agency PTI reported.

New Delhi: Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar (L) and SS Sandhu during a press conference to announce the schedule for General Elections 2024, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI)
New Delhi: Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar (L) and SS Sandhu during a press conference to announce the schedule for General Elections 2024, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI)

What has the Election Commission ordered?

• The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the removal of Rajeev Kumar, director general of police in West Bengal.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

• Home secretaries in six states, namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have also been directed to be removed.

• Additionally, secretaries of the general administrative departments in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh are among those removed.

• The ECI, under CEC Rajiv Kumar, also ordered the removal of Brihanmumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with additional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

Why does ECI take action on top officials?

The commission had instructed all state governments to transfer officers involved in election-related duties if they have served for three years or are stationed in their home districts, the report said.

Maharashtra had failed to comply with the directives concerning several municipal commissioners, as well as some additional and deputy municipal commissioners, the report said.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the state chief secretary, the commission instructed the transfer of BMC officials, along with the additional and deputy commissioners, with a deadline to report by 6 pm on Monday.

Additionally, the chief secretary was directed to transfer all similarly positioned municipal commissioners and additional or deputy municipal commissioners across other corporations in Maharashtra.

‘Give names for new DGP by 5pm’: ECI

The Election Commission has asked for the names of three officers by 5pm to select a new DGP of West Bengal.

The West Bengal government in December appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajeev Kumar, who is considered to be close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, as state DGP.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Election Commission orders removal of Bengal DGP, home secretaries of 6 states
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On