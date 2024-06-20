Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, Lok Sabha's new pro-tem Speaker?

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced. Six-time BJD lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab joined BJP in March. (X)

Mahtab was appointed as pro-tem Speaker by President Murmu under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to perform the duties of the Lok Sabha presiding officer till the election of the Speaker.

The newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha will make oath or affirmation before the pro-tem Speaker, who will be assisted by a panel of chairpersons comprising Congress leader K Suresh, DMK leader T R Baalu, BJP members Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadyay.

A Member of Parliament from Cuttack constituency seat, Mahtab is one of the senior-most politicians in the Lok Sabha and has held a seat in the lower house for seven terms now.

Who is new Lok Sabha pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab?

Bhartruhari Mahtab is an MP from the Cuttack seat in Odisha, and a prominent politician from the state. Mahtab has been elected as an MP seven times, winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the seat by more than 57,000 votes.

Previously, the BJP leader was a member of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), winning the general elections six times with the party. Shortly before the 2024 general elections, Mahtab switched to the BJP.

Mahtab, who has served as a member of Parliament for over 25 years now, is the son of Dr Harekrushna Mahtab, who was a member of the Indian National Congress and played a crucial role in the Independence struggle in 1947. Dr Harekrushna Mahtab also served as the chief minister of Odisha for two terms.

Bhartruhari Mahtab received the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award in 2017, and the Sansad Ratna Award 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 for his outstanding role as an MP.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24. The newly elected members will take oath/affirmation on June 24-25. The election of the Speaker is scheduled to take place on June 26.