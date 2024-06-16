Lok Sabha Speaker election: Sanjay Raut offers INDIA bloc's support to TDP; JD(U) backs 'BJP's right'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Opposition's INDIA bloc will support N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP if it fields its candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's election. Reacting to his remark, Nitish Kumar's party, Janata Dal (United), said the right to nominate the Speaker of the lower House of the Parliament rests with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.(ANI file photo)

Sanjay Raut claimed TDP wants to field its candidate for the upcoming Speaker's election.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"I hear the TDP wants to field its candidate. If that happens, INDIA bloc partners will discuss the issue and will try to ensure that all the INDIA alliance partners extend support to the TDP," he said.

Also read: Who will be the Lok Sabha Speaker? Modi 3.0 'kingmakers' JD(U), TDP differ on key issue

Sanjay Raut claimed if BJP gets the Speaker's post, it will break its allies.

"We have the experience that BJP betrays the people who support it," Raut claimed.

The BJP, which won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha, is dependent on TDP and JD(U) for a simple majority in the House.

With 16 and 12 Lok Sabha seats, N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar's parties are indispensable to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third government.

Cognizant of the new reality, the Bharatiya Janata Party has ensured better representation of its allies in Modi's new Cabinet. However, the four main portfolios – home, defence, finance and external affairs – were allocated to BJP leaders.

Also read: Lok Sabha Speaker elections on June 26; Opposition urges NDA members TDP, JD(U) to push for post

While TDP has demanded that the nominee for the Speaker's post be decided by the National Democratic Alliance partners after achieving a consensus, JD(U) has vowed to back the Bharatiya Janata Party's decision.

"The position of a Lok Sabha Speaker is the most dignified post of the House... The ruling party has the first right on that seat. The demands and statements of the INDI alliance are objectionable. BJP or NDA have first right on that post. We believe that BJP is the big party of the NDA... I have been in NDA for the last 35 years... BJP never tried to break any party... TDP and JDU played a crucial role (in government formation). We will never try to weaken the NDA," said JD(U) leader KC Tyagi.

With inputs from PTI, ANI