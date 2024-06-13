Lok Sabha Speaker elections on June 26; Opposition urges NDA members TDP, JD(U) to push for post

The elections for the appointment of the new Lok Sabha Speaker will take place on June 26, two days after the beginning of the new Parliament session. The 18th Lok Sabha session will begin on June 24. This will be the first Lok Sabha session for the newly elected MPs after the 2024 general elections. A view of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building

An official press statement said that depending on the requirement of the government business, the Parliament session is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, July 3. All the elected MPs of the Lok Sabha will take oath during this Parliament session.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27, after the appointment of the new Speaker. Her address is expected to focus on the likely roadmap of the government for the next five years.

The Speaker of Lok Sabha is usually elected in the first meeting of the new MPs. Till a new Speaker is elected, an MP, most likely with the highest experience, is picked to be the pro-tem Speaker of the House. The pro-tem Speaker presides over the first few sessions of the Lok Sabha, and conducts the vote for the new Speaker and deputy Speaker.

Till now, the government has not yet announced any candidate for the post of Lok Sabha speaker. However, opposition parties are pushing NDA allies JD(U) and TDP to put their candidates up for the post.

AAP asked the ruling NDA constituents TDP and JD(U) on Monday to ensure the Lok Sabha Speaker is from one of the two parties, and said this would be in their interests as well as that of the Constitution and democracy. A similar suggestion was made by Congress and Shiv Sena (UBP), all part of the INDIA bloc.

Former Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also said that if the Lok Sabha Speaker post is retained by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), then NDA partners TDP and JD(U) should be prepared to witness horse-trading of their MPs.