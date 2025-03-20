Who was Disha Salian, celebrity manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput?

Disha Salian's death has sparked a political controversy again after her father accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray of being involved in the alleged rape and murder of his daughter. Disha Salian, former celebrity manager, has made headlines due to her father accusing Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray in the case of her death(@Rishabhsingh4747/Instagram)

Satish Salian on Wednesday said that he had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into Disha's death and an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray.

He also alleged that a political cover-up was orchestrated to protect influential people involved in the case. His lawyer, Nilesh C Ojha, has accused former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh of not wanting to take action against Aaditya Thackeray and working with corrupt police officials to bury the alleged crime, reported ANI.

On June 8, 2020, Disha Salian died after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. In 2023, the Mumbai police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) and ruled that it was an accidental death.

Here's everything we know about Disha Salian:

Celebrity manager

28-year-old Disha Salian used to work as a celebrity manager, known especially for working with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra, only six days after Disha's death.

Disha had also worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during her film Jazba, and actor Varun Sharma before she started working with Sushant Singh Rajput, as reported by India Today.

The Mumbai police had stated there was no link between Disha's and Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Personal life

Disha Salian lived in a Dadar flat with her parents Satish and Vasanti Salian. Later, during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, her fiancé Rohan Roy also moved in with them, HT reported in 2020.

Roy, who is also an actor, had purchased a flat on the 14th floor of the Regent Galaxy building in Malad West, Mumbai, where they planned to stay after marriage. However, the flat became known as the place where Disha eventually died.

Rohan Roy reportedly got married to his co-star Sheen Dass in 2020, as per an HT report.

Sources close to Disha had alleged that she had been frustrated due to roadblocks in various projects associated with her work during lockdown, reported India Today.

After her death was ruled accidental, her parents expressed that they were satisfied with the probe and suspected no foul play in the investigation.

However, in his recent plea to the Bombay High Court, Satish Salian said, “The Mumbai police hastily closed the death as a case of suicide or accidental death without taking into account forensic evidence, circumstantial proof and eyewitness testimonies.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).