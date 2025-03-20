Disha Salian death: Sanjay Raut cities Aurangzeb row as father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian who was a former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is making allegations against Aaditya Thackeray under pressure to defame the Thackeray family. Disha Salian died a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput.(HT Photo)

Satish Salian on Wednesday said he moved the Bombay high court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020.

The petition urged the court to direct the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death and formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian's death.

‘Aurangzeb issue failed’

The Rajya Sabha MP said that the entire media narrative surrounding the death was being falsely portrayed.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said, “Look, everything about the case, you (media) all are misusing it. I have looked at the police investigation, and it was an accident, not a murder. This is being said through you (media). Her father has filed a petition five years after the incident.”

Raut accused the Sena (UBT)'s political opponents of attempts to exploit the issue for their personal agenda.

“The whole state knows the politics behind this petition. These people could not thrive on the Aurangzeb issue they raised, the tide of which turned against them. They are giving wind to Disha Salian case to wash their hands off of the Aurangzeb issue. This dirty politics is defaming our state's name. This is an attempt to malign the name of a youth leader who is doing good work and to malign the image of our party,” Raut added.

Actor's father welcomes move

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, welcomed the petition by Satish Salian. “Whatever he (Disha's father) has done is right; at least a conclusion will come out whether it was suicide or murder, and Sushant's case will also come up and it will become clear what happened in it. Now hopefully the government has changed, there is a lot of difference between the previous government and this government, we have a lot of hope from the current CM, whatever he does will be right,” he told ANI.