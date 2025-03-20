Disha Salian case: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager seeks probe into her death after nearly 5 years
Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad. The city police had then registered an ADR case.
The family of Disha Salian, who was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, has moved the court, seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020. As per the news agency PTI, Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, said he has approached the Bombay High Court. (Also Read | Disha Salian's ex Rohan Rai to marry Sheen Dass in Kashmir, only close friends and family invited)
Why Disha Salian's father approached court
The petition urged the court to order registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and transfer of the probe to the CBI, he said. Satish's lawyer Nilesh Ojha said they were still in the process of filing the petition, and would get it numbered at the HC registry department on Thursday.
About Disha's death
The plea alleged that Disha was brutally raped and murdered, and subsequently, there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons. The petitioner initially believed that the probe conducted by the city police was genuine, but has now learnt that it was a cover-up, it said. "The Mumbai police hastily closed the death as a case of suicide or accidental death without taking into account forensic evidence, circumstantial proof and eyewitness testimonies," the plea said.
How Shiv Sena (UBT) reacted to Satish's plea
A Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson wondered why the matter was suddenly under the spotlight after four years and suspected a conspiracy. The party spokesperson, Kishori Pednekar, suspected a conspiracy behind Satish's plea.
"Someone is behind it, and there is a conspiracy. How come this matter has come under the spotlight after more than four years? The CID conducted an enquiry, there is already an SIT (formed to probe the matter)," Kishori said in her reaction.
More about Disha
Disha died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. While the city police initially said it was a case of suicide, the case was handed over to the CBI later.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.