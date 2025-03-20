Disha Salian case: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager seeks probe into her death after nearly 5 years

The family of Disha Salian, who was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, has moved the court, seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020. As per the news agency PTI, Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, said he has approached the Bombay High Court. (Also Read | Disha Salian's ex Rohan Rai to marry Sheen Dass in Kashmir, only close friends and family invited) Disha Salian died a few days before Sushant Singh Rajput.

Why Disha Salian's father approached court

The petition urged the court to order registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and transfer of the probe to the CBI, he said. Satish's lawyer Nilesh Ojha said they were still in the process of filing the petition, and would get it numbered at the HC registry department on Thursday.

About Disha's death

The plea alleged that Disha was brutally raped and murdered, and subsequently, there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons. The petitioner initially believed that the probe conducted by the city police was genuine, but has now learnt that it was a cover-up, it said. "The Mumbai police hastily closed the death as a case of suicide or accidental death without taking into account forensic evidence, circumstantial proof and eyewitness testimonies," the plea said.

How Shiv Sena (UBT) reacted to Satish's plea

A Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson wondered why the matter was suddenly under the spotlight after four years and suspected a conspiracy. The party spokesperson, Kishori Pednekar, suspected a conspiracy behind Satish's plea.

"Someone is behind it, and there is a conspiracy. How come this matter has come under the spotlight after more than four years? The CID conducted an enquiry, there is already an SIT (formed to probe the matter)," Kishori said in her reaction.

More about Disha

Disha died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. While the city police initially said it was a case of suicide, the case was handed over to the CBI later.