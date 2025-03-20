Aaditya Thackeray on Disha Salian death allegation: ‘Attempts to malign image’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday alleged that attempts were made to “malign his image” over the June 2020 death of Disha Salian, a former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shivsena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray along with party leaders (PTI File Photo) (PTI)

“Attempts are being made for the last five years to malign my image. We will put forth our side in the court. We will give our replies (to the allegations) in the court,” PTI quoted the former Maharashtra minister as saying.

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020.

He said the petition demanded that a First Information Report be registered against Aaditya Thackeray and that the probe be transferred to the CBI.

“The petition also claimed that his daughter was raped and murdered, and subsequently there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons,” Satish Salian told reporters.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of trying to cover up the facts about the death of Disha Salian, and expressed confidence that eventually, the "truth will come out in court."

"Our MLA, Ameet Satam, raised this issue in the House today. The entire history was said of how everything happened. This case happened during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, how it was covered up, how CCTV footage was made to disappear, how pressure was put on doctors... Her father has accused that postmortem report was changed," Rane told ANI.

Disha Salian and Sushant Rajput deaths

Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. The city police had then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case.

Six days later, Bollywood star Rajput allegedly died by suicide in his apartment in Bandra on June 14 that year.