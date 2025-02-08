Menu Explore
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
Moti Nagar: BJP's Harish Khurana leads over AAP's sitting MLA Shivcharan Goel in his electoral debut

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2025 12:14 PM IST

Moti Nagar is a legacy seat for Khurana as his father represented the constituency for two terms in 1993 and 2003.

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate, Harish Khurana (Moti Nagar constituency), is currently leading against Aam Aadmi Party's Shivcharan Goel by 7548 votes, according to early trends.

Harish Khurana during the election campaign. (X/ Harish Khurana)
Harish Khurana is making his electoral debut as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Moti Nagar in the 2025 Delhi assembly election.

Who is Harish Khurana?

The son of senior BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana, who served as the third Chief Minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996, Harish attended DAV Public School in Sahibabad and graduated from Ramjas College in Delhi University. He was active in politics during his college days as a part of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Khurana is a secretary of the BJP’s Delhi unit and has served in various roles in the organisation. He is a former convenor of the public relations cell and was also a spokesperson for Delhi BJP.

Harish Khurana political history

Moti Nagar is a legacy seat for Khurana as his father represented the constituency for two terms in 1993 and 2003. He aims to continue the legacy of his father's work in the area and believes the place, “once ideal for living”, has been neglected in recent years. The BJP last won the Moti Nagar seat in 2013 when Subhash Sachdeva defeated AAP's Kuldeep Singh Channa. The Moti Nagar constituency has been held by Shiv Charan Goel of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since 2015.

Khurana courted controversy in November 2019 when a trial court in Delhi summoned him in a defamation case filed by then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Apart from him, the senior AAP leader named five other BJP leaders, including Hans Raj Hans, Manoj Tiwari and Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, for accusing him of corruption in relation to Delhi government schools. Sisodia claimed the accusations were made with the intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill. The Delhi High Court halted the proceedings against Khurana in the defamation case in January 2023.

Saturday, February 08, 2025
