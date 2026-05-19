Who is Helle Lyng, the Norway journalist who wanted to ask PM Modi a question?

Helle Lyng, a Norwegian journalist and commentator with Oslo-based newspaper Dagsavisen, finds herself part of most political conversations in India today. Reason: She wanted to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions during a press conference in Norway.

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Lyng grabbed headlines after calling out to PM Modi at the end of a joint press appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo, asking: “Why don’t you take some questions from the world’s freest press?” PM Modi and his Norwegian counterpart did not respond as they were already on their way out.

The moment, captured on video and later shared by Lyng on X, quickly went viral and triggered political reactions in both India and Norway. In her social media post, Lyng pointed out that Norway ranks first on the World Press Freedom Index while India is ranked 157th. She wrote that questioning world leaders was “the job” of journalists in democratic societies.

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{{^usCountry}} Faceoff with MEA {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faceoff with MEA {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lyng works with Dagsavisen, a Norwegian newspaper based in Oslo. She has been covering political and international affairs and was part of the media contingent reporting on PM Modi’s Norway visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lyng works with Dagsavisen, a Norwegian newspaper based in Oslo. She has been covering political and international affairs and was part of the media contingent reporting on PM Modi’s Norway visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The row snowballed later during an official Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing when Lyng again questioned Indian officials on issues relating to human rights, democracy and media freedom in India. She asked why the international community should “trust” India and whether PM Modi would begin taking “critical questions” from the press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The row snowballed later during an official Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing when Lyng again questioned Indian officials on issues relating to human rights, democracy and media freedom in India. She asked why the international community should “trust” India and whether PM Modi would begin taking “critical questions” from the press. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read - ‘Go to court’: MEA's tense exchange with Norwegian press over PM Modi ‘skipping questions’

Her questions prompted a forceful response from MEA secretary (West) Sibi George, who defended India's democratic institutions, constitutional safeguards and media ecosystem. The exchange became tense at several points, with George accusing foreign critics of relying on selective reports from “ignorant NGOs” without understanding the scale and diversity of India.

Social media backlash and ‘spy’ allegations

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Following the viral exchange, Lyng claims she faced online abuse and conspiracy allegations on social media, including accusations that she was a foreign “spy”. In a later post on X, she rejected those claims and clarified that she was simply doing her work as a journalist.

“I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort,” she wrote, adding that her profession was journalism and that she primarily works in Norway.

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Lyng also defended her decision to raise questions publicly during the Oslo visit, saying that in Norway it is customary for visiting leaders to take at least a few media questions during official appearances. She noted that no such opportunity was given during PM Modi’s Norway engagements.

Political reactions in India

The controversy soon spilled into India’s political arena, with leaders from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress weighing in on the exchange. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the video online and criticised PM Modi over the episode, claiming the prime minister appeared uncomfortable facing questions from journalists.

The BJP, however, dismissed the criticism and accused the opposition of amplifying a routine diplomatic moment to target the government.

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Responding sharply to the criticism, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya defended PM Modi and questioned the outrage surrounding the incident. He argued that Norway’s prime minister had also not taken questions during the joint media appearance and accused opposition leaders of politicising the issue.

In a post on X, Malviya wrote: “The Norwegian Prime Minister also didn’t take any questions at the joint press briefing of the two leaders. But the lunatic Congress ecosystem led by Rahul Gandhi is crowing over a delinquent journalist’s incoherent rant. One wonders if, like the journalist in question, the Congress leadership is also on the take of those who do not want to see a strong and powerful India.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Kulkarni ...Read More Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages. Read Less

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