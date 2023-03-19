Who is Kirandeep Kaur, fugitive Amritpal Singh's wife?

Radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh has remained elusive on the second day of Punjab Police's crackdown on Waris Punjab De while two more FIRs have been registered against him -- in connection with the recovery of a weapon from an abandoned car. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar range) Swapan Sharma on Sunday was asked whether Amritpal Singh has been planning to flee to Canada through Nepal and whether his wife had sought a Canada visa. To this, Sharma said it is a possibility but it is a matter of investigation.

Who is Amritpal Singh's wife?

Amritpal Singh got married in February this year to NRI Kirandeep Kaur.

1. According to reports, 29-year-old Amritpal Singh married UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur in February this year.

2. The wedding took place at Amritpal Singh's ancestral village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar.

3. Amritpal Singh, after his wedding, said his wife will stay with him in Punjab as this marriage was a message for reverse migration and they want all Punjabi migrants to return to the state.

4. Kirandeep's family is reportedly from Jalandhar.

Before becoming the chief of Deep Sidhu's Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh used to be a truck driver in Dubai when he reportedly got indoctrinated and became a Khalistani sympathiser. Police said in Dubai, he came in contact with ISI agents.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Sunday issued a notice to the Punjab government on a petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh. Petitioner Imaan Singh Khara claimed Amritpal Singh has been "illegally and forcibly" detained by the police.

After Amritpal Singh gave a slip to the police on Saturday, the police went to his house, his in-law's house. Police asked Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh to advise his son to surrender. Amritpal Singh's father said he did not have the correct information on whether Amritpal Singh was arrested or not. He said his son went to attend religious programmes as per schedule.

