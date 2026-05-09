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From Jangalmahal's tribal leader to BJP's 1st Bengal cabinet: All about Kshudiram Tudu

A first-time MLA, Kshudiram Tudu won the Ranibandh (ST) seat in Bankura district with a massive margin of more than 52,000 votes in the recent Bengal elections.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 12:48 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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From the forests and tribal belts of Jangalmahal to the front row of West Bengal’s first BJP government, Kshudiram Tudu has emerged as one of the key tribal faces in chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s cabinet.

BJP MLA Kshudiram Tudu takes the oath as a West Bengal cabinet minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.(Screengrab)

Tudu was sworn in as a minister on Friday alongside senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania and Nisith Pramanik, as the BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal.

A first-time MLA, the 55-year-old BJP leader won the Ranibandh (ST) seat in Bankura district with a massive margin of more than 52,000 votes, defeating the Trinamool Congress candidate in one of Bengal’s key tribal constituencies. His victory was seen as part of the BJP’s strong performance in the Jangalmahal region, where the party made deep inroads among tribal voters during the 2026 Assembly elections.

Tudu represents the Ranibandh constituency, a Scheduled Tribe-reserved seat in the tribal-dominated Bankura belt that has long been politically significant in Bengal elections. His induction into the cabinet is being viewed as the BJP’s attempt to consolidate its tribal outreach in the state after sweeping large parts of western Bengal.

 
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