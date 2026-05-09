Who is Makhanlal Sarkar, 98-year old BJP worker whose feet PM Modi touched at Bengal oath ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday felicitated and sought blessings from 98-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Makhanlal Sarkar during the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

PM Modi touches feet of 98-year-old BJP worker during West Bengal CM swearing-in. (X@ANI screengrab)

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The gesture came before Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal’s first ever BJP chief minister, in the presence of senior BJP leaders, CMs of other states and hundreds of party workers as well as supporters.

Who is Makhan Lal Sarkar?

Makhan Lal Sarkar is regarded as one of the BJP’s earliest grassroots organisers in West Bengal and has remained associated with the nationalist movement since the post-Independence years.

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In 1952, he was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour there.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the formation of the BJP in 1980, Sarkar became the organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts. Within a year, he helped enrol nearly 10,000 members, contributing significantly to the party’s organisational expansion in north Bengal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the formation of the BJP in 1980, Sarkar became the organisational coordinator for West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts. Within a year, he helped enrol nearly 10,000 members, contributing significantly to the party’s organisational expansion in north Bengal. {{/usCountry}}

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From 1981 onward, he served continuously for seven years as district president, an uncommon tenure during a period when BJP leaders generally did not remain in the same organisational role for more than two years.

BJP forms first government in Bengal

The swearing-in ceremony marked a major political development in West Bengal, where the BJP formed its first government since Independence after winning 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

Adhikari, who contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan attended the ceremony, along with Manik Saha and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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Ahead of the ceremony, Adhikari described the occasion as the beginning of the “Sonar Bangla” era.

In a post on X, he wrote, “A historic dawn for West Bengal indeed. It is a moment of profound pride and jubilation to welcome Visionary Leader Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to the City of Joy. Today, as we witness the Swearing-in-Ceremony of the first-ever BJP Government in West Bengal since Independence, we fulfill the dreams of our founding fathers.”

“Today marks the end of decades of misrule and the beginning of a 'Double Engine' era of development, peace, and prosperity. The era of 'Sonar Bangla' officially begins. Welcome, Pradhan Mantri Ji,” the post added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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