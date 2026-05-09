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    Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh: Full list of BJP leaders who took oath as Bengal ministers

    West Bengal governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Suvendu Adhikari and his council of ministers at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

    Updated on: May 09, 2026 12:07 PM IST
    Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
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    It is a big day for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal as the outfit, which has been in power at the Centre since 2014, has finally installed its first chief minister in the state, a long-elusive goal.

    Here is the full list of BJP ministers who took the oath of office as the next government of West Bengal. (HT Photo/ PTI)
    Here is the full list of BJP ministers who took the oath of office as the next government of West Bengal. (HT Photo/ PTI)

    BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the new West Bengal CM after the BJP stormed to power with a landslide mandate, winning 207 of the 294 seats in the recent assembly elections. Adikari himself won two seats, taking Nandigram and defeating TMC supremo and his predecessor, Mamata Banerjee, in Bhabanipur.

    West Bengal governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Adhikari and his council of ministers at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday. The event was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and several NDA bloc CMs, among others.

    Here is the full list of BJP ministers who took the oath of office as the next government of West Bengal.

    West Bengal: Full list of ministers

    Suvendu Adhikari- Chief Minister

    Dilip Ghosh- Minister

    Agnimitra Paul- Minister

    Ashok Kirtania- Minister

    Kshudiram Tudu- Minister

    Nisith Pramanik- Minister

    First BJP government in West Bengal

    It is the first time that a BJP government has come to power in Kolkata after almost 50 years of Left and TMC rule. But it hasn't been without controversy: outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee, who ruled the state for 15 years, refused to resign despite defeat, alleging rigging and other irregularities.

    “No question of me resigning; we were defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy,” she said on Tuesday, also accusing the Election Commission and central forces of acting in favour of the BJP.

    She alleged that TMC workers were prevented from entering counting centres and faced violence during the election process. The EC rejected these claims, maintaining that counting was conducted under established procedures and strict monitoring. The BJP, which secured a clear majority, also dismissed the claims.

    The West Bengal assembly was dissolved on May 7, paving the way for the new government to take oath in the state.

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    News/India News/Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh: Full List Of BJP Leaders Who Took Oath As Bengal Ministers
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