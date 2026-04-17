Who is Nida Khan? ‘Mastermind’ at centre of TCS-linked BPO controversy in Nashik

After the sexual harassment and religious conversion case at the TCS-linked office in Nashik came to light, the police made seven arrests, stating that the alleged mastermind, ‘HR head’ Nida Khan, was absconding. On Thursday, her family revealed that she was at home and not on the run, adding that she is expecting a child.

Who is Nida Khan?

Operations Manager of TCS Nashik, Ashwini Chainani being taken from the court after being remanded to 14-day judicial custody in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case, in Nashik on Wednesday.

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Nida is among the eight accused in the sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion case involving Hindu girls at a TCS-linked BPO office in Nashik. Police have labelled her the mastermind behind the alleged conversions. According to her family, Nida joined the BPO in December 2021, but not as a Human Resources employee. She worked as a telecaller and was not among the senior staff.

“My daughter has not done any of these things. She simply went to work every day and got into trouble just for saying hello and goodbye to people,” Nida’s father claimed while speaking to HT.

Also Read | ‘Nida Khan at home, no cops showed up’: Family of Nashik TCS accused decries foul play

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{{^usCountry}} The 26-year-old was raised and educated in Nashik and holds a degree in commerce. She is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Business Administration through correspondence while working. Her family said that Nida got married last year and moved to Mumbai this year with her husband. She was working at the BPO office in Malad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 26-year-old was raised and educated in Nashik and holds a degree in commerce. She is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Business Administration through correspondence while working. Her family said that Nida got married last year and moved to Mumbai this year with her husband. She was working at the BPO office in Malad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nida and her family initially believed that the case involved another woman with the same name. However, when they realised it was her, the family said they have been going through mental trauma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nida and her family initially believed that the case involved another woman with the same name. However, when they realised it was her, the family said they have been going through mental trauma. {{/usCountry}}

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The case came under the spotlight after an FIR was filed by Nashik police based on a complaint from a 23-year-old BPO employee. The complaint accused her senior colleague, Danish Shaikh, of sexual harassment and engaging in sexual relations under the false pretext of marriage.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Danish did not disclose that he was already married, thereby misleading her into a relationship. She also claimed that Danish and another colleague, Tausif, tried to convince her about the merits of Islam over Hinduism. Additionally, she accused Nida Khan and Tausif of making objectionable comments about a Hindu deity.

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