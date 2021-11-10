Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Who is Padma Shri awardee and transgender folk artiste Manjamma Jogati
india news

Who is Padma Shri awardee and transgender folk artiste Manjamma Jogati

Born in Ballari district of Karnataka as Manjunatha Shetty, was part of a Jogappa ritual when she was 15 years old.
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Shri Award to Matha B. Manjamma Jogati, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.(ANI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:31 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Transgender folk dancer Matha B Manjamma Jogati was honoured with a Padma Shri award for her contribution to arts by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a clip tweeted by the news agency ANI, Manjamma Jogati is seen performing a unique gesture to greet the President at the ceremonial event. Many people on social media have said that it was to wish President Kovind luck.

Vice President Venakaih Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present at the event along with other senior dignitaries. The Padma awards are conferred on civilians to honour their distinguished service in a field of activity.

Born in Ballari district of Karnataka as Manjunatha Shetty, was part of a Jogappa ritual when she was 15 years old. In this, a devotee is believed to be married to a god or goddess. Following this, Manjunath became Manjamma Jogathi and was restricted from coming back home.

Over the years, Manjamma faced extreme poverty and abuse before finding love for folk dance. She then mastered the art form of Jogathi Nrithya through Kallava Jogathi and began performing across the state.

Manjamma also went on to become the first transgender president of Karnataka Jaanapada Academy, a government body for performing arts in Karnataka.

RELATED STORIES

This year's list of Padma Awards includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards, of which 29 awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
padma shri award
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Weapons of three accused were used during Lakhimpur Kheri violence’

It's 'time for close consultations' amongst us on Afghan situation: NSA Doval 

Nawab Malik's 'hydrogen bomb': 'Fadnavis started fake currency racket'

Odisha: EC acquits 22 BJD MLAs over office-of-profit charges
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP