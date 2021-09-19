Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Who is Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi?
india news

Who is Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi?

Channi, 48, will be the first member from the state's Dalit community to hold the top post.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 06:35 PM IST
File Photo of Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi (twitter.com/CHARANJITCHANNI)

Charanjit Singh Channi was on Sunday elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Punjab, which means that he will be the next chief minister of the poll-bound state, succeeding Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned on Saturday. The news was shared by party’s Punjab in-charge, Harish Rawat, on Twitter. “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Shri Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party,” Rawat tweeted.

 

Here’s what we know about the incoming Punjab chief minister:

(1.) Channi, who is forty-eight years old, will be the first member from the state's Dalit community to hold the top post. 

Also Read | Charanjit Singh Channi to be Punjab chief minister, first Dalit CM of the state

RELATED STORIES

(2.) He is a legislator from the assembly constituency of Chamkaur Sahib in the northern state. He first won the seat in 2007, repeating the feat in the next two assembly elections, in 2012 and 2017 as well.

(3.) In the outgoing cabinet, Channi held the portfolio of technical education and industrial training. Previously, he was the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly for 11 months, from December 2015 to November 2016.

(4.) However, he is no stranger to controversy. In October 2018, at the peak of the MeToo movement, the now Punjab CM-elect was accused by a woman IAS officer of sending “inappropriate” messages to her. In May this year, Manisha Gulati, who heads the Punjab State Commission for Women, threatened to go on hunger strike if the state government did not take action in the case.

Also Read | Harassment allegations against Channi: Women commission chief threatens to go hunger strike if govt doesn’t act

(5.) Channi is also a strong supporter of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three central farm laws. In July, he wrote to the police seeking cancellation of FIRs against 50 farmers for protesting against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
charanjit singh channi punjab
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Charanjit Singh Channi to be Punjab chief minister, first Dalit CM of the state

‘Good opportunity for public welfare’: Babul Supriyo after joining Trinamool

Jaishankar meets Saudi counterpart, says ‘very useful exchange of views on Afghanistan’

9 yrs after arrest over CM Banerjee’s cartoon, Kolkata professor fears new case
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP