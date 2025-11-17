Who is Rohini Acharya’s husband? All about Singapore-based investment banker Samaresh Singh

After the RJD’s massive defeat in the 2025 Bihar elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, announced that she was severing ties with her family and stepping away from politics. Rohini Acharya's husband is an investment banker based in Singapore.(X/Rohini Acharya)

The feud has drawn significant public attention, including toward Acharya’s life in Singapore, where she lives with her husband Samaresh Singh, their daughter Ananya, and sons Aditya and Arihant.

Acharya expressed her anguish on social media.

"For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family, my three children, didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini," her post on X read.

Who Is Rohini Acharya’s Husband?

Acharya married Samaresh Singh in 2002.

He is the son of former Income Tax commissioner–rank officer Rao Ranvijay Singh, according to several media reports.

The couple first moved to the United States and later settled in Singapore, where they currently live with their three children.

Samaresh holds a BA in Economics from Delhi University, a Master’s in Economics, Finance and International Business from the Delhi School of Economics, and an MBA (Finance) from INSEAD Business School, the media reports added.

He is currently the Managing Director for Investment Banking, Mergers and Acquisitions at Evercore in Singapore, and previously held senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank.

BJP on RJD's family feud

Following Acharya’s allegations, the BJP criticised the RJD, saying Lalu Prasad Yadav had favoured his son Tejashwi despite receiving a kidney from his daughter.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha also targeted the Yadav family, saying, “The anarchy that was visible outside RJD is also reflected inside the family. People with such a mentality, who cannot keep their own family together, how can they run Bihar? It is their personal matter, so we will not say much, but this mentality will decide their future."