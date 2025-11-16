Who is Rameez Nemat Khan? Tejashwi’s close aide named by Rohini Acharya in her ‘quitting politics’ post

After the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered a major setback in the Bihar assembly election, winning just 25 of 243 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya announced she was quitting politics and cutting ties with her family. Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya accuses Tejashwi Yadav's camp of ‘throwing her out’ after quitting politics(PTI)

In a series of bombshell social media posts, Lalu's daughter and Tejashwi's sister, who contested from Saran in Lok Sabha polls last year, said she was hurled ‘filthy abuses, slippers’ even as she alleged that RJD MP Sanjay Yadav and Rameez “threw her out of the family”.

In a post on X, Acharya wrote, “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family. This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blames.”

Follow all the live updates for Bihar Elections here

Sanjay Yadav is an RJD MP and a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav. But Acharya’s mention of another name, Rameez, raised questions. The apparent reference was made to Rameez Nemat Khan, an old friend of Tejashwi Yadav.

Who is Rameez Nemat Khan?

Rameez Nemat Khan is a long-time friend of Tejashwi Yadav and a key member of his close circle, with their association dating back to their cricketing days.

Khan hails from Uttar Pradesh and is the son-in-law of former MP Rizwan Zaheer of Balrampur (now Shravasti). Zaheer, once the youngest MLA in the state, served two terms as an MP on Samajwadi Party tickets, and also contested once each on BSP and independent tickets, according to several reports.

Khan’s wife, Zeba Rizwan, contested twice from the Tulsipur assembly seat, first as a Congress candidate and later as an independent while in jail, but lost both elections.

His name had come up during a major disturbance in Balrampur in 2021. Currently on bail, he is trying to gain some influence in Balrampur’s politics using SP’s former MP, according to a report by India Today.

What are the charges against Rameez?

Khan faces multiple criminal cases. In 2021, he was booked for allegedly attacking Congress leader Deepankar Singh during district panchayat elections in Tulsipur.

In 2022, Khan, his wife, Zaheer, and three others were arrested for alleged conspiracy in the murder of Firoz Pappu, former president of the Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat, according to a report by NDTV.

He is also accused in the 2023 murder of Pratapgarh contractor Shakeel Khan, whose body was found near railway tracks in Kushinagar. The contractor’s wife named him in her complaint.

In 2023, the UP government seized land worth about ₹4.75 crore purchased in his name.

He was arrested under the Gangsters Act in July 2024 and granted bail in April in 2025.

Khan and his wife later moved the Supreme Court, which directed that authorities must seek permission from the local court before arresting them or initiating new proceedings. Since the order, the couple has received relief in several cases and no fresh FIRs have been filed.

Rohini Acharya on Tej Pratap Yadav

Earlier, in May this year, RJD chief Lalu Prasad expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years and even “removed him from the family” after Tej Pratap posted a photo on Facebook with a woman described as his “partner.”

There has been speculation that Rohini Acharya was unhappy with the move to expel Tej Pratap.