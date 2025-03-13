Who is Tara Prasad, skater praised by Anand Mahindra, who gave up US citizenship to represent India?

Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra took to social platform X to hail the achievements of Indian-American skater Tara Prasad, who has generated a lot of buzz on social media. Tara Prasad of India competes during the women's free skating at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2025 in Seoul on February 23.(AFP)

Mahindra shared a video of Prasad's performance and said,"Well done, Tara. I hope you are in the vanguard of athletes who give India a noticeable presence in winter sports. I know you narrowly missed out on a spot in the last Winter Olympics but have your sights set on the games in ‘26. We’ll all be rooting for you….Go chase that dream…"

Prasad emerged as one of the stars for India at the Asian Winter Games in China's Harbin with an eighth-place finish in the women's figure skating event, as per Olympics.com.

She placed eighth in the short programme with a score of 49.17 before gaining a spot in the free skating segment with a total of 99.17 on the final day of the event.

Who is Tara Prasad?

Tara Prasad, born on February 24, 2000, has represented India in various skating competitions. According to a Mint report, she denounced her citizenship of the United States, where she was born to immigrant parents from Tamil Nadu.

She bagged silver medals at the 2024 Reykjavik International and 2024 Skate Celje games. Prasad also won the Indian national championship in 2022, 2023, and this year.

According to the Mint report, Tara Prasad competed in the final segments of the 2022 and 2023 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, that are considered one of the biggest annual events for non-European athletes.

In the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2025 conducted in Seoul, Tara Prasad ended her campaign at the 16th position.

According to ANI, she impressed the judges with her graceful free skating routine to rake in a Technical Element Score of 52.45 and a Program Component Score of 46.72 for her total at the Asian Winter Games. She suffered 0 deductions.