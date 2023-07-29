Who is Tariq Mansoor, AMU ex-vice chancellor, named BJP vice-president?

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, in a significant development, rejigged the list of the party's central office-bearers on Saturday, bringing in Pasmanda Muslim from Uttar Pradesh and former Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

Former AMU V-C Prof Tariq Mansoor. (HTPhoto)

Mansoor, now a BJP MLC in Uttar Pradesh, has been made a vice-president, a decision seen to be part of the party's overtures to Pasmanda Muslims ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Who is Tariq Mansoor?

1. Tariq Mansoor is the former vice-chancellor of the AMU.

2. Mansoor had resigned as AMU vice-chancellor earlier this year after he was nominated as a member of the UP Legislative Council. Mansoor was amongst the six names forwarded by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to the governor for being nominated as members of legislative council of the state.

3. He assumed office as the AMU V-C on May 17, 2017, for a period of five years. His term was to end in May 2022, but amid exceptional circumstances prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, the Centre had extended his tenure by one year.

4. Mansoor is the first sitting V-C of the AMU to have been named for the post of a nominated MLC.

5. Prior to that, he served as the principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and also as head of department of surgery in AMU.

6. Mansoor was nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a member of Padma Awards Committee for the year 2023 and was also a member of the Medical Council of India.

CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia dropped

The BJP has dropped CT Ravi, a leader from Karnataka, and Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam, as its general secretaries, with reports indicating that they may be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Most of the office-bearers have been retained as vice-presidents, general secretaries and secretaries in the new list.

There are 13 vice-presidents, nine general secretaries, including B L Santhosh as the in-charge of organisation, and 13 secretaries on the list.

