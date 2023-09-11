Who puts price on head is fake preacher: Annamalai on Udhayaidhi-Sanatan row

As Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai took to the streets on Monday to lead a protest over the Sanatan row triggered by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement, he said if a preacher puts a price on someone's head, then he is a fake preacher and not following Sanatan either. Annamalai was questioned on Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya's announcement of ₹10 crore on Udhayanidhi's head. Annamalai condemned the seer and asked who was giving him the money from outside. Sharing the clip of Annamalai's statement condemning Paramhans Acharya, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram asked why the 'bulldozer govt had not yet taken any action on the seer then.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai held a protest in Chennai on Monday over the Sanatan row. (ANI)

Without naming Udhayanidhi, Annamalai said some people want to be heroes by demeaning a religion. "People want overnight fame. They did not come by themselves, they came because they belong to a dynasty. People believe they can say whatever they want. Now we believe the law of the land and the people of the country are the final judges. They're not going to allow this deed to go unpunished.

Crediting the DMK for the Sanatan row which Annamalai said would only make BJP grow, he said, "This did not happen under the leadership of former CM Karunanidhi. Now a fault line has formed in Tamil Nadu. As far as politics is concerned, whenever there is a fault line, there is an opportunity for a new party. DMK has opened the door for us in Tamil Nadu. In terms of ideology, Udhayanidhi Stalin is the most important reason for the growth of BJP in Tamil Nadu."

Udhayanidhi stood by his statement that Sanatan is like dengue, malaria and needs to be eradicated. The minister clarified that there is no genocide call in his statement. As this controversy went on, Udhayanidhi on Monday posted a photo of a mosquito coil and then blasted a social media user for a comment.

