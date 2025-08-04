Who was Shibu Soren? Former Jharkhand CM dies at 81

Shibu Soren, JMM supremo, and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, passed away at the age of 81, his son and former chief minister Hemant Soren announced on Monday. Former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren passes away at 81.(X/@HemantSorenJMM)

The JMM leader had been undergoing treatment for over a month at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he was placed on ventilator support. He was admitted in the last week of June with complications related to a kidney ailment, hospital sources said.

Born in Nemra village in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand, Shibu Soren was the son of the late Shobaran Soren.

He completed his matriculation from Gola High School in Hazaribagh and rose from a modest background to become a prominent tribal leader and a central figure in Jharkhand's political circles.

He married Roopi Soren on January 1, 1962. The couple had four children—three sons and a daughter. His son, Hemant Soren is currently serving as Jharkhand’s chief minister and continues to be a leading figure in the JMM.

Mourning the loss of his father, Hemat wrote on ‘X’, “Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all. Today, I feel completely empty.”

Shibu Soren’s political background

Shibu Soren’s political career spanned several decades, beginning with his election as member of Lok Sabha in 1980. He went on to serve as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times—briefly from March 2 to 11 in 2005, then from August 27, 2008, to January 12, 2009, and again from December 30, 2009, to May 31, 2010.

In addition to his roles in the state, Soren was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1998, 2002 and again in 2020, further cementing his legacy as one of Jharkhand’s influential political leaders.

Since October 2024, he had been serving as a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.