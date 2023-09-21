Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Who was Sukha Duneka, shot dead in inter-gang fight in Canada?

Who was Sukha Duneka, shot dead in inter-gang fight in Canada?

ByHT News Desk
Sep 21, 2023 12:15 PM IST

Sukha Duneka was shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg in an inter-gang rivarly in a way similar to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In an inter-gang rivalry similar to the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke of infamous Davinder Bambiha gang was shot dead by unknown men in Canada's Winnipeg, HT has reported earlier.

Follow LIVE updates on India-Canada news here

Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke

A resident of Punjab, Duneka fled to Canada in 2017 using forged documents. He had been aiding the Bambiha gang in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Who was gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke?

  1. Duneka was from Punjab's Moga district. According to Punjab Police, he joined was also associated with pro-Khalistan forces.
  2. The gangster was involved in carrying out crimes in Punjab and nearby states through his aides from the most wanted list of criminals.
  3. He orchestrated to kill kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal last year during a match in Jalandhar.
  4. He had over 20 criminal cases on him pertaining murdering and other heineous crimes.
  5. According to an FIR last year, Duneke got a passport with the help of two Punjab Police personnel.
  6. According to TOI, he was a close associate of Arsh Dalla, designated terrorist of Khalistan Tiger Force. Both of them attempted to revive the outfit after Nijjar's murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP