India-Canada news LIVE updates: Share evidence on Nijjar, not accusations’, New Delhi's riposte
India-Canada news LIVE updates: Check out latest updates on developments regarding India and Canada bilateral relations following Trudeau's allegations.
India-Canada news LIVE updates: This week started off with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation that there is a ‘potential link’ between Indian government agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, which mounted the already sour bilateral relations between New Delhi and Ottawa.
India outrightly refused the allegations by calling them ‘absurd and motivated’. A series of retaliatory actions followed after Trudeau's claim, including the booting out of top officials of both countries from India and Canada.
As a recent tit-for-tat action, India released a travel warning for its citizens who are travelling to Canada asking them to exercise ‘utmost caution’ due to growing anti-India activities and hate crimes.
Although the United States reacted to the allegations saying White House is ‘deeply concerned’ after Trudeau's claims, the closest allies of Canada, including the US, had earlier rejected its request to publicly condemn the killing of separatist leader Nijjar.
- Sep 21, 2023 10:54 AM IST
India-Canada news LIVE updates: What a pro-Khalistan group told Hindu-Canadians?
- Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organisation banned in India in 2019, has threatened Hindus of Indian origin and asked them to leave Canada for supporting the country of their origin and “promoting violence” by celebrating Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing.
- “Indo-Hindu leave Canada; go to India. You not only support India but you are also supporting the suppression of speech and expression of pro-Khalistan Sikhs,” said SFJ’s legal counsel Gurpatwant Pannun in a video, which has gone viral. Pannun has been designated as a terrorist in India.
- The video surfaced as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday claimed there was a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar in June and triggered tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats.
- Hours after India on Tuesday dismissed his claim as “absurd and motivated”, Trudeau insisted Canada was not looking to “provoke or escalate”.
- Vijay Jain, a spokesperson for Canadian Hindus for Harmony, expressed concern over Pannun’s threat. “We are now seeing full-scale Hinduphobia out across the board.” Read here to know more
- Sep 21, 2023 10:25 AM IST
India-Canada news LIVE updates: Trudeau refused presidential suite at hotel during G20 Summit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during his visit to India for the G20 Summit, refused to stay at the presidential suite, and stayed at a regular room in the same hotel, informed sources.
Notably, presidential suites are specially designed by Indian security agencies as per security protocols.
Trudeau stayed at the Lalit Hotel in the national capital during his stay for the G20 Summit.
However, despite being offered a presidential suite, his delegation refused to stay there and instead stayed at a regular room in the same hotel, sources said.
Every global leader who had come to India for the G20 was provided VVIP hotels with the presidential suite, with complete security protocols.
According to sources, Trudeau’s delegation told Indian security agencies that this decision is being taken due to cost considerations. However, the Indian agencies have said that there is no information about the exact reason behind Trudeau's staying in a normal room. (ANI)
- Sep 21, 2023 09:52 AM IST
India-Canada news LIVE updates: ‘Hindu-Canadians are fearful’, says leader from Trudeau's party
Amid growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged New Delhi pf being involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, Canadian MP Chandra Arya condemned ‘targetted attack’ at the Hindu community in the country and urged Hindu-Canadians to remain calm but vigilant. He pointed out the so-called referendum being conducted by pro-Khalistan group Sikh For Justice and said that its president Gurpatwant Singh Pannun asked members of Hindu community to leave Canada. Read more
- Sep 21, 2023 09:21 AM IST
Canada marks itself ‘safe country’ after India advised caution to its citizen
- The Canadian government on Wednesday discarded India's travel warning where Union external affairs ministry asked Indians who are planning to travel to Canada to excercise ‘utmost caution’ amid growing anti-India activities and hate crimes. Rejecting New Delhi's warning, Canadian public safety minister Dominic Leblanc said Canada is a safe country, as reported by Reuters.
- India's travel warning reflects the worsening relations between New Delhi and Canada after its Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau claimed that there is a ‘potential link’ between Indian government agensts and the murder of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. The advisory said there were also threats against members of the Indian community who ‘oppose the anti-India agenda’.
- “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” the advisory added.
- India's travel advisory is also seen as a tit-for-tat response to Canada's travel information which was updated earlier amid growing tension between both the countries. It advised travellers to excercise ‘high degree of caution’ while in India due to the ‘threat of terrorist attacks’. Read here to know more
- Sep 21, 2023 08:34 AM IST
India's riposte to Canada: ‘Share evidence on Nijjar, not accusations’
- The Indian government has responded with alacrity to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation that the country was involved in the killing of Canadian citizen and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 19 in Surrey, Vancouver, seeking evidence from Ottawa, offering to cooperate in the investigation, and briefing its key allies about both the emptiness of Trudeau’s charge and Canada’s tolerance and encouragement of terrorists and separatists working against India and Indian interests.
- According to several senior officials, the response, across several dimensions, follows a meeting of top foreign ministry and national security officials in the new Parliament building on Wednesday morning.
- At one level, this response has taken the form of demanding that Canada come true on the allegation against Indian intelligence agencies.
- At another, it has taken the form of a message, using diplomatic channels, to Ottawa that India is ready to join the investigation in Canada, contingent on the evidence.
- And at a third, it has taken the form of an outreach by the country’s national security planners to India’s key allies in the West including the US and to Australia that Indian intelligence agencies had nothing to do with the killing and that the charges are baseless and motivated by local political calculus. Read here to know more
- Sep 21, 2023 08:18 AM IST
India-Canada diplomatic fallout draws attention towards Trudeau's G20 conduct
Here is a recap of at Trudeau's conduct at the Summit that has generated fresh media attention:
- PM Modi tried to grasp Trudeau's hand for a handshake in a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi’s cremation site during the G20 Summit but Trudeau pulled away, reported Toronto-based publisher City News Everywhere.
- However, several leaders including Dutch PM Mark Rutte, UK PM Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron shook hands with Modi. Trudeau was the only leader to cut short a longer handshake, according to the report.
- Asked about the exchange, Trudeau said people could read into it what they wish, the report said.
- Trudeau skipped the President of India’s reception dinner, which was held for G20 guests and leaders. Even the Prime Minister's office refused to provide a reason for Trudeau missing the dinner.
- Trudeau also skipped attending the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance during the G20 Summit, launched by PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio, Argentina's Alberto Fernández, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.
- Trudeau's aircraft suffered a technical snag after the G20 summit which led to him, along with the Canadian delegation, to stay for two more days in India.
- Yet, Trudeau chose to stay in his room at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi after his Airbus plane developed a snag. He did not have any engagement with the Indian government on Monday.
- The ministry of external affairs confirmed that they had received no request for any other official engagements and the office of the minister of state who was assigned to receive Trudeau, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also confirmed that his duty was simply to receive the Canadian PM at the airport on his arrival.
- During his meet with Trudeau after the summit, PM Modi conveyed to the former about India's concerns regarding the continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada as they are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats and threatening the Indian community in that country.
- The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi expressed great concerns to Trudeau regarding “continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. Read here to know more
- Sep 21, 2023 07:25 AM IST
India-Canada news LIVE updates: Ottawa fails to persual its allies – G7 nations – to back its claims
- Canada has failed to persuade its fellow G7 countries to refer to Ottawa’s allegations about the possible role of “agents” of the government of India in the killing of Sikh terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on its soil, in a statement, people familiar with the development said.
- In a statement issued by Japan’s foreign minister, Kamikawa Yoko — Tokyo currently chairs the grouping — on Tuesday, the grouping reaffirmed its strong and critical position on Russia’s war in Ukraine, laid out its policy on competition and cooperation with China, and outlined actions to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. But it did not carry any critical reference to India.
- Among the G7 members, India has extremely close and cordial bilateral relations with the US, Japan and France, while its ties with Germany, Italy and United Kingdom have improved in recent years.
- Given Canada’s status as an ally and a close neighbour, the US, which leads the G7 bloc, has taken what is seen as a measured and calibrated position on the issue. Read here for more
- Sep 21, 2023 07:14 AM IST
US ‘coordinating’ with Canada, ‘engaging’ with India amid diplomatic standoff
The United States has dismissed reports of rebuffing Canada over the allegation of India's involvement of killing separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and said that White House is ‘coordinating and consulting’ with Ottawa and ‘engaging’ with New Delhi.
- White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, "Reports that we rebuffed Canada in any way on this are flatly false. We are coordinating and consulting with Canada closely on this issue. This is a serious matter and we support Canada’s ongoing law enforcement efforts. We are also engaging the Indian government."
- The report highlighted the diplomatic challenges faced by the Biden administration as it seeks to maintain strong relations with both India and Canada.
- Earlier, US National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said ‘serious allegations’ were levelled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India in the killing of Nijjar, adding that the US wanted the matter handled in a 'transparent' way.
- Sep 21, 2023 07:04 AM IST
India-Canada news LIVE updates: US asks New Delhi to cooperate in Nijjar killing probe
The White House is "deeply concerned" about allegations that Indian agents were potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada and encourages India to cooperate in any investigation, national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that domestic intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations tying New Delhi's agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in British Columbia in June.
"We are deeply concerned" Kirby said of the allegations. He added, "We encourage India to fully cooperate."
- Sep 21, 2023 06:57 AM IST
India-Canada news LIVE updates: New Delhi issues travel warning; asks to ‘exercise utmost caution’
- A day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar triggered a diplomatic row, India advised its citizens in Canada to exercise “utmost caution” due to growing anti-India activities and hate crimes.
- In an advisory aimed at Indian nationals and students in Canada and citizens planning to travel to the country, the external affairs ministry said there were also threats against members of the Indian community who “oppose the anti-India agenda”.
- The advisory reflected the worsening bilateral relationship, which deteriorated over the Canadian side’s perceived indifference to India’s calls for action against pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil.
- “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” the advisory said.
- “Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,” it added.