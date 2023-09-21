India-Canada news LIVE updates: Share evidence on Nijjar, not accusations’, New Delhi's riposte

India-Canada news LIVE updates: This week started off with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation that there is a ‘potential link’ between Indian government agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, which mounted the already sour bilateral relations between New Delhi and Ottawa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at Rajghat in New Delhi during the G20 Summit earlier this month. (AP File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

India outrightly refused the allegations by calling them ‘absurd and motivated’. A series of retaliatory actions followed after Trudeau's claim, including the booting out of top officials of both countries from India and Canada.

As a recent tit-for-tat action, India released a travel warning for its citizens who are travelling to Canada asking them to exercise ‘utmost caution’ due to growing anti-India activities and hate crimes.

Although the United States reacted to the allegations saying White House is ‘deeply concerned’ after Trudeau's claims, the closest allies of Canada, including the US, had earlier rejected its request to publicly condemn the killing of separatist leader Nijjar.