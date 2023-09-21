When India handed over list of Khalistani operatives to Canada's Trudeau in 2018 that included Nijjar's name

During Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Amritsar in 2018, India had handed him over a list of nine Khalistani operatives that also had extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on it. The tensions between India and Canada heightened on Monday after Trudeau alleged India's possible involvement in the killing of Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets then Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in Amritsar in 2018. (PTI)

This was followed by Canada expelling an Indian diplomat from the country. India rejected the allegations made by Canada, dubbing them as "absurd" and "motivated" and in a tit-for-tat action expelled a senior Canadian diplomat from the country on Tuesday.

Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Nijjar was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

The operatives have been booked for various crimes including terror activities. They were Gurjeet Singh Cheema, Gurpreet Singh, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Gurjinder Singh Pannu and Malkeet Singh alias Fauji and others.

However, Canada is yet to take any major action against them.

Here is list of Khalistani operatives handed over to Canada

Gurjeet Singh Cheema: A resident of Jogi Cheema, in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Cheema is presently living in Brampton, Canada. Cheema, now a Canadian national, is an International Sikh Youth Federation activist and an active member of the ‘Singh Khalsa Sewa Club’ in Brampton, Toronto. He has been involved in radicalising, motivating, recruiting and providing funds for Sikh youths for carrying out targeted killings in Punjab. He even visited Punjab in March-April 2017 and operationalised a terrorist module for carrying out targeted killings. He also transferred ₹ 75,000 to module member Sukhmanpreet Singh in July 2016 and May 2017 for operationalising the module. He also arranged a consignment of militant hardware from Pakistan through his Pak-based associates like Lakhbir Singh Rode. Cheema also went to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh in March 2017 and sourced weapons for the module.

