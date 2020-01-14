Who were real culprits of Pulwama, asks Adhir Ranjan; BJP pans him

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:51 IST

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Tuesday said the “troll regiment of RSS” would have been more strident and vociferous had arrested Jammu and Kashmir cop Davindar Singh been “Davindar Khan” and raised a question on who the “real culprits” behind the Pulwama attack were.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davindar Singh was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on January 11.

Citing the incident, Choudhury demanded a “fresh look” in the Pulwama attack in 40 CRPF personnel were killed in February last year.

Congress had done the same after 26/11. Sonia Gandhi had sent Digvijay Singh to blame the RSS for the attacks.



Whenever surgical strikes happen, they do not believe the army's stands and even the PM's statements. They keep asking for evidence: Dr. @sambitswaraj — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) January 14, 2020

“Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davindar khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of Colour, Creed, and Religion,” the Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

“The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish,” he tweeted.

“Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it,” he said in another tweet.

Singh and the terrorists were arrested while they were travelling together in a vehicle on the National Highway in J-K.