Who will be the next Vice President? This name does the rounds as intrigue grows after Jagdeep Dhankhar exit

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation shocker on Monday evening has triggered a high-stakes political process to elect his successor, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) expected to announce a candidate soon. After Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Singh is among the top contenders for the next Vice President's post

The 74-year-old leader stepped down citing health concerns after three years of tenure as VP and Rajya Sabha chairman.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Dhankhar wrote in his resignation letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu.

His resignation coincided with the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament and caught political circles off guard, including the NDA itself.

“We are still processing it. But I believe the party will choose someone who is a solid choice and is non-controversial,” news agency PTI quoted a BJP leader as saying, he added that a veteran party figure may be preferred for the constitutional post.

Harivansh Singh among top contenders for Vice President's post

Among the leading names being discussed for the post is Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Singh, a Janata Dal (United) MP who has held the role since 2020 and is considered a trusted ally of the government.

According to a report in the news agency, the BJP may also consider appointing a state governor—on the lines of Dhankhar, who served as West Bengal governor before becoming Vice President—or a senior Union minister with parliamentary experience. A top organisational leader is also not being ruled out.

The last two Vice Presidents—Dhankhar and his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu—were both seasoned BJP leaders before assuming the post.

Constitution mandates quick election

Under Article 68(2) of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the Vice President due to resignation must be held “as soon as possible” after it becomes vacant. The person elected will serve a full five-year term from the date of assuming office.

The Constitution does not specify who will discharge the Vice President’s functions in the interim, except for their role as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The deputy chairman or another Rajya Sabha member authorised by the President may perform this function.

As per constitutional provisions, any candidate aspiring to become the Vice President of India must be an Indian citizen, at least 35 years of age, and eligible for election to the Rajya Sabha.

The Constitution also bars individuals holding any office of profit under the central or state governments, or any local or subordinate authority, from contesting the post.

Dhankhar assumed office in August 2022 and was scheduled to serve until 2027. His tenure was marked by frequent clashes with opposition members in the Rajya Sabha and outspoken remarks on contentious issues.