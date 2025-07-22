‘More political’: Opposition reacts to Jagdeep Dhankhar's exit with speculation, conspiracy theories

The sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday night has sent ripples across India’s political landscape, with both the ruling BJP and Opposition leaders appearing unprepared for the move. Dhankhar, who stepped down citing health concerns, submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu with immediate effect. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered his sudden resignation citing health reasons.(HT Photo)

The 74-year-old had assumed office in August 2022 and was due to complete his term in 2027. His tenure was often marked by confrontation with the Opposition, culminating in a rare impeachment motion, which was ultimately rejected by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

Several Opposition leaders questioned the official explanation behind Dhankhar’s resignation, with many hailing him as a strong advocate of farmers' rights. The Congress, along with other parties, urged him to reconsider his decision and continue in office.

“This is very shocking news, especially for the Opposition parties... Today in the House, we didn’t feel that he was going to resign today itself,” JMM MP Mahua Maji told news agency ANI. “There are speculations that there may be another reason behind it... We all want him to reconsider this decision.”

Congress MP Mallu Ravi echoed similar concerns: “India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conducted the two-day Rajya Sabha session properly without showing any signs of physical discomfort... His resignation letter states that his health is not suitable, but we feel this is more about his political ill-health than physical ill-health. Especially before the Bihar elections, perhaps the BJP wanted to replace him with someone who could help them.”

Congress leader Udit Raj questioned the timing: “There are several important issues like the Operation Sindoor matter and the voter list in Bihar... Jagdeep Dhankhar's presence is essential for all these matters. I also find it a bit strange. Was this done to avoid these issues?”

Congress leader Danish Ali went a step further, saying, “This was completely unexpected... I don’t believe health reasons are behind this decision. Instead, it appears to be politically motivated. Some are saying it is an attempt to build pressure on Prime Minister Modi, compelling him to resign before the age of 75,” reported news agency PTI.

NCP (SP) leader Anish Gawande noted, “Vice President Dhankhar resigned at 9:30 PM today after chairing the Rajya Sabha earlier this afternoon... He becomes only the third Vice President in India’s history to resign, and notably, the previous two went on to become Presidents. This development leaves a big question mark that demands answers.”

Congress urges PM to persuade Dhankhar to stay

The Congress party issued an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to convince Dhankhar to reconsider.

“The sudden resignation of the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is as shocking as it is inexplicable,” said Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications

“No doubt Mr Dhankhar has to give topmost priority to his health. But clearly there is far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye.”

Ramesh added, “He had fixed a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee tomorrow... He was also to make some major announcements related to the judiciary tomorrow.”

“We wish him the best of health but also request him to reconsider his decision. We also expect the Prime Minister to get Mr Dhankhar to change his mind. This will be in the nation's interest,” he said, adding that farmers, in particular, would feel relieved if Dhankhar stayed.

Senior leaders express personal sorrow

Beyond political speculation, many leaders responded with personal messages of concern and admiration for Dhankhar. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who shares a long-standing relationship with Dhankhar, said, “I am saddened because I have a very good relationship with him. I have known him for 30–40 years... He has been to some family occasions of ours... I hope that he is healthy and has a long, long life, and I wish him well.”

“We have to accept that and move forward. Personally, I did not feel nice. Though our ideologies did not match, he never used to keep things in his heart. He is a nationalist and patriot. He wanted the opposition and the government to work together to enhance India's standing in the world,” Sibal told ANI.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also reacted, saying, “I wish him good health and a long life.”

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan commented, “We can only pray that his health improves quickly....”

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said the move was “quite unexpected,” adding, “We don’t know what the reasons are... He might be dissatisfied with some developments.”