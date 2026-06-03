Why Cockroach Janata Party has no woman spokesperson? Abhijeet Dipke answers

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) announced three spokespersons for the movement ahead of its planned protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The names included journalist Saurav Das, filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka. The protest call by CJP for June 6 is primarily against the recent irregularities and paper leaks in the CBSE, NEET, and CUET exams. (HT Photo/ Praful Gangurde)

However, social media users soon pointed out that no female had been named in the roles, with one saying, “Include some female spokesperson names before others label it male only party.” Another user questioned the “non-inclusivity” of members of from the Dalit and Adivasi communities. They also highlighted no representation from among women, Muslims or the LGBTQ community.

Now, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has addressed the allegations, answering why the movement had not announced any woman spokesperson yet. Dipke said that the role had been offered to the outfit's female team members, but they had chosen to be involved without being in the forefront owing to online attacks and threats.

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“Why is there no woman spokesperson in the CJP? We did offered the role to our female team members, but many told us they would prefer to be actively involved without being at the forefront due to the constant online attacks and threats we are receiving. We respect their decision,” Dipke said in a post on X.

The CJP founder further invited women who would be willing to join the movement and become a spokesperson to join the outfit. “That said, we would like to invite young women who want to be part of this movement and are willing to step forward as spokespersons to join us,” Dipke added.

CJP's protest call, Sonam Wangchuk backs movement The protest call by CJP for June 6 is primarily against the recent irregularities and paper leaks in the CBSE, NEET, and CUET exams. The outfit held its first press conference on Wednesday ahead of the protest, a day after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said he would join the movement if no action is taken by June 5 on the issues. Wangchuk has backed the CJP's demand for the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India,” Wangchuk said in a post on X.

The CJP announced its three spokespersons earlier today, ahead of its first press conference. Saurav Das will take on the role of its official spokesperson. “He has spent several years investigating, analyzing, and reporting on critical legal, judicial and social issues,” CJP said about Das. Meanwhile, Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka will serve as spokespersons alongside Das. Dahiya is a writer, content creator and filmmaker, and has worked in research and content for various YouTube creators such as Dhruv Rathee.

Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics, has previously worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Company in London, and returned to India in 2025. He has since then led several public movements focusing on youth issues.