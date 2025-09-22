Why did India not respond to Trump's tariffs immediately? Rajnath Singh explains

On his two-day trip to Morocco, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India did not react to 50% tariff imposed by the Donald Trump-led administration on Indian imports as India has a broad-minded approach. “We didn't react...Those who are broad-minded and big-hearted, do not react on anything immediately,” he said while interacting with the Indian community there. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Casablanca on a 2-day state visit to Morocco, on Sunday.(Embassy of India in Morocco)

He arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a two-day official visit where he was received by the Head Wali of the Military Command of Casablanca and the Indian Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana.

Members of the Indian community, including the President of the Indian Association, also joined to welcome Singh.

He is scheduled inaugurate the Tata Advanced Systems' new manufacturing facility for the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8 at Berrechid, the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa. He termed the new facility in Morocco as an important milestone that reflects the growing global footprint of India's defence industry.

On Operation Sindoor, Singh said that while the terrorists asked the victims of Pahalgam attack their religion, India didn't do so. “Humne kisi ka dharm dekh kar nahi, unka karm dekh kar maara hai (We didn't kill anyone for their religion, we killed them for their deeds),” he said while interacting with the Indian community in Morocco on Monday.

He further said that India did not target any civillians. “We didn't attack any civilian or any military establishment. Only India can have this character. Had we wanted, we could have attacked any military establishment or civilian establishment, but we didn't do it. We should uphold this character of India,” he said.

“Pakistan-administered Kashmir will soon be a part of India and the people there have also started demanding it,” Singh added

“I was addressing the Indian Army at a programme in Kashmir Valley five years ago. I had then said that we will not need to attack and capture PoK, it is anyway ours; PoK itself will say, 'Main bhi Bharat Hoon'. That day will come.”