Why did opposition walk out amid PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha? Cong MP says…

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said that the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc walked out of the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech since he “did not take any responsibility for the failure of the double-engine government in Manipur”.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi at Parliament (PTI)

“So many women were raped in the tenure of the Manipur CM, the state was divided, 60,000 people became homeless, AK-47 is in the hands of common people. Despite making such an unsafe environment, he is not sacking his chief minister. He did not say when he will visit Manipur...Even today, they (Centre) don't have a permanent solution, they don't have a roadmap about when will peace return to Manipur,” Gogoi told the news agency ANI.

He added, “The entire Manipur state is dissatisfied & sad with PM's words...That is why the I.N.D.I.A. alliance walked out.”

PM Modi, in around 2.5 hours speech, replied to the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the ruling government.

On the Manipur crisis, PM Modi assured the people of the ethnic violence-hit state that the entire country is with them and that peace will be restored soon.

“Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you,” he said.

PM Modi's veiled attack on Congress

Hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi said that the party left behind an unstable situation in Manipur during their regime.

“Manipur had become the victim of ethnic clashes during the erstwhile Congress regime. There was a time in Manipur when everything used to be run by insurgents. Whose government was it at that time?” PM questioned.

He also alleged the opposition for doing politics over the crisis in the northeastern state and said, “What has happened in Manipur is painful, but no one should play politics on it.”