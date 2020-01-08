e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Why DMK's Kanimozhi will watch Deepika Padukone's Hindi movie

Why DMK’s Kanimozhi will watch Deepika Padukone’s Hindi movie

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Standing solidly behind actor Deepika Padukone, DMK leader Kanimozhi said the campaign to boycott the actor will make people like her go and watch her movies.
Standing solidly behind actor Deepika Padukone, DMK leader Kanimozhi said the campaign to boycott the actor will make people like her go and watch her movies.

A Tamil speaker, Kanimozhi said she doesn’t watch Hindi movies but will make an exception in this case.

“I don’t watch many hindi movies, they’re actually making people like me go and watch her movies and support her,” Kanimozhi was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The actor’s movie ‘Chhapaak’, in which she is playing the lead, is set to release this Friday.

Within minutes of her visit to the campus, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had asked followers to retweet his post on boycotting the movie.

At JNU, Deepika Padukone had shared the stage with Kanhaiya Kumar and student leaders of the university when Kumar was raising slogans. Before she left, Deepika Padukone also met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was allegedly assaulted by masked goons who had reportedly entered the campus on Sunday evening.

Kanimozhi too met Aishe Ghosh, who has her hand in a cast and bandages on head, at the university hostel.

The DMK leader inspected hostel rooms and expressed shock after seeing items strewn around and glasses as well as furniture broken.

A masked mob armed with sticks and rods on Sunday attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, injuring at least 35 people.

“The entire country is with you. Don’t lose heart. There are many people who have condemned it... We will raise the issue. We will fight for you,” she told students.

