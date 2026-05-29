‘Why do boys marry girls and then insult them?’: Supreme Court asks in dowry harassment case

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on dowry-related harassment while hearing a case linked to the death of a woman in Chhattisgarh who died by hanging within three years of her marriage. Refusing to interfere in the case, the court made sharp observations on the treatment often faced by brides and their families in matrimonial homes.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the findings of the lower courts.(Shrikant Singh)

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A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan questioned the repeated financial pressure allegedly exerted on the woman’s family and stressed that such behaviour could not be normalized.

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“Why do boys marry girls and then insult them and their families? Let a message go out that they cannot continue insulting the bride and her family,” Justice Nagarathna was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Court questions harassment over dowry demands

The case relates to a 2010 incident in which a woman died by hanging at her matrimonial home in Chhattisgarh. According to the prosecution, the husband and his family had allegedly subjected her to continuous harassment over dowry demands, including cash and a car, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

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{{^usCountry}} Both the trial court and the Chhattisgarh High Court held that the woman’s death took place under unnatural circumstances within seven years of marriage, attracting the legal presumption of dowry death. Evidence placed before the courts pointed to repeated demands for money and cruelty “soon before” her death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both the trial court and the Chhattisgarh High Court held that the woman’s death took place under unnatural circumstances within seven years of marriage, attracting the legal presumption of dowry death. Evidence placed before the courts pointed to repeated demands for money and cruelty “soon before” her death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Medical evidence confirmed death due to hanging, but the courts found that the alleged harassment and financial coercion established a direct connection between the cruelty and the woman’s death. Supreme Court refuses relief to brother-in-law {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Medical evidence confirmed death due to hanging, but the courts found that the alleged harassment and financial coercion established a direct connection between the cruelty and the woman’s death. Supreme Court refuses relief to brother-in-law {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several members of the husband’s family were convicted under Sections 304B, 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code. The appeal before the Supreme Court was filed by the deceased woman’s younger brother-in-law, who sought relief from his conviction under Section 498A dealing with cruelty and harassment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several members of the husband’s family were convicted under Sections 304B, 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code. The appeal before the Supreme Court was filed by the deceased woman’s younger brother-in-law, who sought relief from his conviction under Section 498A dealing with cruelty and harassment. {{/usCountry}}

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The petitioner’s counsel argued that the offence was not made out against his client. The court, however, remained unconvinced.

“You should be happy that it is only 498A and only three years,” Justice Nagarathna remarked.

Highlighting the pattern of financial pressure in such cases, the judge said, “Attempt is to squeeze the bride and her family.”

Referring to allegations made in the case, Justice Nagarathna further observed, “What exactly did the boy’s family say? You people are beggars; you cannot pay. The girl’s family was pleading to save their daughter and they were being called beggars.”

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When the counsel attempted to respond, the judge interrupted, saying, “You should have kept quiet. Bride’s father said they can give ₹60k and you call them beggars?”

The petitioner’s counsel also raised the issue of delay in filing the FIR, but the court did not accept the argument.

Justice Bhuyan also expressed concern over the social acceptance of such behaviour, remarking, “These are educated people.”

The Supreme Court eventually dismissed the appeal and upheld the findings of the lower courts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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