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Why ED arrested I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel days before West Bengal assembly polls

This arrest comes weeks after the central agency raided his Delhi property in relation to the charges.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 10:46 am IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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Just ten days before the highly-anticipated assembly elections in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Vinesh Chandel on Monday. Chandel is the co-founder and director of the political consultancy firm I-PAC, whose clients include the ruling Trinamool Congress.

I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel. ((LinkedIn))

Chandel was arrested by ED on Monday night on money laundering charges linked to an alleged coal scam in the state. This arrest comes weeks after the central agency raided his Delhi property in relation to the charges.

However, this is not the first time I-PAC found itself under the scanner of the ED. In January, Pratik Jain, who is one of the directors of the political consultancy, was raided by ED officials in Kolkata. This raid sparked a major controversy and a case in the Supreme Court after chief minister Mamata Banerjee stormed in with government officials.

The TMC supremo has also been accused by the central agency of taking crucial evidence from the scene as she interrupted the raid.

The I-PAC director has been remanded to 10-day custody of the ED. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee had also been accused of having links to the coal scam

 
enforcement directorate assembly elections west bengal election 2026 mamata banerjee
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Why ED arrested I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel days before West Bengal assembly polls
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